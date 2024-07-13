Amanda Holden shows off unbelievably toned physique in daring two-piece for poolside snap

Amanda Holden knows how to turn up the heat when it comes to her summer wardrobe and on Thursday, the BGT judge didn't disappoint.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-two was pictured wearing a spellbinding forest green two-piece as she took a dip in a crystal-clear blue pool. Contrasting her usually tiny string bikinis, this ensemble was a flattering crochet set comprised of an off-the-shoulder crop top and a matching cover-up skirt.

Captioning the post, Amanda penned: "Manifesting some sunshine [green love heart emoji] #Summer."

The dazzling summertime outfit looked incredible on the 53-year-old who, in one shot, reclined back on a a stylish chair, her hands lifting her golden locks as she took in the sunshine.

As for her hair and makeup, Amanda wore her honey-blonde locks down and immaculately blow-dried, the ends of which were drenched by the pool. She opted for a face of camera-ready makeup comprised of pink lipstick, warm bronzer, fluttery false eyelashes and deep brown eyeshaddow.

Friends and fans of the star went wild for the update and took to the comments section to share messages with the star.

Ruth Langsford penned: "Hot girl summer! [flame emoji]" Meanwhile, Selling Sunset's Chrishelle Stause added: "Gorge." Another follower penned: "Looking absolutely gorgeous."

This isn't the first time Amanda has impressed fans with her fabulous summer wardrobe of late. On Wednesday, the TV star was pictured swapping her holiday chic for a British summer ensemble.

© JHORDLE / INhouse images Amanda and Lexi were all smiles on the red carpet

Amanda slipped into an elegant black dress as she stepped out alongside her lookalike daughter, Lexi, at Wimbledon.

The 18-year-old model looked gorgeous as she made her way to SW19 with her mum, wearing a red gingham mini-dress. The mother-daughter duo both slipped on a pair of killer heels for the occasion. Amanda's were a sleek pair of black stilettos featuring a dramatic white T-bar and gold strap.

© Instagram The duo looked so chic for their Wimbledon outing

Meanwhile, Lexi kept her shoes so on-trend and chose a pair of white patent Mary Jane pumps.

Other attendees on Wednesday included: Queen Camilla and her sister Annabel Elliot, Peter Phillips and his new girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, as well as actress Keira Knightley, racing driver George Russell, ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus and politician, William Hague.