Amanda Holden struts in stunning string bikini during Corfu mini-break

Amanda Holden is living her best life on holiday! After jetting to Corfu with her family, the TV star has been showing off her favourite bikinis, and on Saturday she debuted a pastel green number by Melissa Odabash.

Strutting in her palm print two-piece, Amanda, 53, could be seen walking barefoot through an idyllic garden. "If summer doesn't look like this, I don't want it," she wrote in the video. Accessorising with a matching beach cover-up, a straw hat and tinted sunglasses, Amanda looked positively radiant.

Amanda Holden rocks mint green bikini in Greece

After wrapping series 17 of Britain's Got Talent in June, Amanda – who also appears on Heart Radio – has taken a well-deserved break in Greece. Keeping fans updated, the mum-of-two has been sharing plenty of highlights from her holiday.

On Friday, Amanda even got the seal of approval from Gossip Girl actress, Elizabeth Hurley, by revealing that her bright red bikini hailed from the A-lister's brand. After posting snaps of her swimwear while posing on a boat, Elizabeth reshared it, writing: "Beautiful [Amanda Holden] wearing @elizabethhurleybeach."

© Instagram The TV and radio star got the seal of approval from Elizabeth Hurley with her red bikini

Enjoying some downtime with her loved ones Amanda is currently on holiday with her daughters – Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12 – as well as her husband, Chris Hughes. In a sweet moment, the BGT star posed alongside her girls on Instagram. The caption simply read: "Family," alongside a love heart.

While Amanda is indulging in a spot of rest and relaxation, the radio star has a busy year lined up. Following the success of their DIY show, Amanda and Alan's Italian Job, Amanda and her co-star, Alan Carr, have been confirmed as the new hosts of this year's Royal Variety Performance. The annual show will take place on November 22 but is expected to air after.

© Instagram Amanda with her daughters

Reacting to the news, Amanda told The Sun: "It truly is such an honour. I'm still pinching myself. This is a dream job. Alan is a true friend and we are already bursting with ideas and excitement. It's going to be such a fun night. I've worked on Britain's Got Talent for 18 years and have been so proud watching all our winners perform for the Royal Family."

© Instagram Amanda and her BFF Alan Carr have been announced as the hosts of this year's Royal Variety Performance

Alan has also responded, saying: "I am completely thrilled to be asked back to host the Royal Variety Performance so soon — what a compliment. It was an honour three years ago and it's an honour now. To be able to host this magical evening with my best friend and TV wife Amanda Holden is the icing on the cake for me. If we have half as much fun as we did three years ago, well we are all in for a real treat."