Why Melania Trump breaks all makeup rules for women in their 50s

The stunning Melania Trump is the name on everyone's lips right now and it's easy to see why.

Speaking of her beauty regime, the mother-of-one definitely does favor slightly heavier makeup, something women are often advised against as they age. Somehow though, she gets away with it and makes it work.

© Getty Images Melania always looks glamorous

HELLO! called in the professionals, seeking the opinion of Philippa Louise - a talented makeup artist to the stars, who has some great advice for women who want to go all out on their makeup, just like Melania.

Philippa, who has worked with Harry Potter superstar Emma Watson, explained: "When you reach your 50s, makeup should be paired back and the rules in makeup application should not be broken if you want to look effortlessly chic. Makeup should empower, not overpower you."

© Getty Images Melania enjoys bold makeup looks

She added: "There’s nothing worse than looking at a complexion and seeing makeup caked on, which then emphasises the wrong areas and thus ages you. For anyone over 50 such as Melania, you can get away with a slightly heavier look for a big event, as long as it is applied in the correct way and the right products are used. Melania’s style is elegant, chic and sophisticated, and I think her makeup compliments this beautifully as her makeup artist clearly uses the correct products suited to her own skin."

Here are Philippa's rules for making the most of makeup in your 50s.

Eye makeup tips for over 50s:

"When we talk about eye makeup, the number one rule as we age is less is more. If your concerns are loss of elasticity on and around the eyes, then this needs to be followed. Melania does define her brows and more often than not, has a smokey eye, however, I don’t feel it ages her. It is simply executed to perfection with the correct textures and application.

© Getty Images Melania enjoys a smoly eye and full brows

"If you do want to define your brows and smoke out your eyes then do it, if it empowers you.

You have to find a good balance which compliments your eyes and doesn’t make them appear smaller or sunken. We want to open up our eyes and lift them. You would always want to curl your lashes first to open up the eyes and then stick to a matte eyeshadow (not frosted), use a few different tones of light and dark to lift the eye and define with a soft thin smudgy liner. Using the wrong textures and colors would simply enhance any texture on the skin and can make it look worse. When defining your brows, less is more. Don’t over-draw them, they should be defined, fluffy and soft – after all, they are the frame of your face and are sisters, not twins. A brow applied the wrong way can age you!"

Top tips for skin for the over 50s:

"At the recent inauguration, although we could not see Melanie's eye makeup as her gorgeous Eric Javits boater style hat was hiding them, her skin looked like skin - glowing, bronzed and natural, still seeing visible pores (which is part of the natural ageing process).

© FilmMagic Melania's skin is always glowing

"As we age, our skin becomes dehydrated, dull, texturized and loses elasticity, we therefore don’t want to be putting makeup on that is drying and flat. You can still look done up and glamorous as we see on Melania, so long as you aren’t wearing 100 layers of makeup and the blend is seamless. What we want to do is complement the skin using the correct formulations for your own personal complexion needs. Glow glow glow and hydration are essential! The key to doing this in the first instance is using the right skincare to drip-feed your skin. This is not an overnight process; it's an ongoing one which I am sure Melania religiously follows. If you invest in good skincare tailored for your own complexion your makeup will quite simply enhance it – it really is as simple as that."