Taylor Swift's daring outfit has fans saying the same thing during NYC reunion

Taylor Swift just cemented a bold style for the New Year as she was spotted for the first time in 2025, and fans couldn't help but read between the seams and stitches.

© Getty Images Taylor oozed siren in all black

The 35-year-old enjoyed a sushi date on Friday night as she was spotted heading to Nobu Downton in New York City with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and younger brother Austin Swift.

The Love Story singer oozed chic in an all-black ensemble as she teamed a buttery leather mini skirt with a tailored blazer adorned with gold metal clasps. However, what really stole the show was Taylor's choice of killer heel knee-high leather boots partnered with sheer black tights. The star's sleek sartorial style was completed with a black clutch bag embellished with gold accents and a pair of elegant Chanel drop earrings.

© Getty Images The look embodied her Reputation album

Taylor styled her luscious locks into soft waves, while she sported her signature bangs. The Pennsylvania-born star added a pop of color to her siren look with a smudge of rouge on her lip teamed with bold winged eyeliner.

Fans couldn't help but notice that Taylor's sultry dark look echoed her album Reputation, and they began to speculate whether the outfit signaled that the singer would be re-releasing the record in due course.

© Getty Images Taylor has been sporting darker looks recently

Following her inability to purchase the rights to her music, in August 2019 Taylor announced her plan to re-record all of her albums up to 2019's Lover. The first album to be re-recorded was Fearless, which was released on April 9, 2021. She has since released "Taylor's Version" of Red, Speak Now, and 1989.

The sighting caused a social media frenzy among fans, as one penned: "Rep TV is on the way and I'm scared but excited at the same time."



One follower wrote: "Oohhhhh, THIS is the Rep era outfits I've been looking for."

Another fan added: "All black for Rep TV (Reputation: Taylor's Version),' while another shared, 'OH MY HOLY GOD HELP THIS IS SO REP CODED."

© Getty Images Taylor Swift during her Reputation tour in 2018

Taylor's Reputation album was released on November 10, 2017, and ushered in a new darker era for the singer following her feud with Kanye West in 2016. Taylor took a break from music after Kanye claimed he made her famous and released a recording of a phone call conversation they shared.

The 35-year-old's sound became edgier and heavier compared with her previous releases, with the lead song Look What You Made Me Do setting the tone for Taylor's new chapter.