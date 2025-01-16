Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter Alabama Barker debuts major change to appearance in sheer lace dress

Alabama Barker may only be 19-years-old, but the youngest daughter of megastar Travis Barker already knows how to work a camera like her Kardashian-clan family.

© Instagram Alabama oozed siren in the sheer lace number

The blonde bombshell took to Instagram to reveal her new Y2K tattoo while posing in a sheer lace dress. Alabama looked sensational in the daring garment which featured an off-the-shoulder cut and a thigh-high slit adorned with trim detailing. The little black number was embroidered with intricate lace and flashed Alabama's black thong that she layered beneath.

Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter posed for the camera while using her hands to cover her breasts. The 19-year-old styled her luscious long blonde locks into soft waves with a side parting, while opting for glam makeup with a dark smoky eye, feather lashes, and her signature overlined lip.

© Instagram The daring dress featured trim detailing

Alabama donned a pair of diamond encrusted stud earrings and added a dainty silver necklace to the look while frosting her fingers with a stack of Cartier rings.

© Instagram Alabama debuted her new tattoo

The teenager posted a carousel of photographs of herself from the night, with the last one revealing her new piece of ink. Alabama showed off a decorative design tattooed on her lower back, a signature piece of body art that was pinnacle during its height in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The Y2K print coincided with the popularity of the low-rise jeans trend in the noughties. However, given Y2K's resurgence in the last few years, it's unsurprising that Travis' daughter opted for such an iconic piece of ink.

Alabama captioned the post: "Bro said he can't wait to see Alabama like Travis Barker."

This isn't the first time the aspiring musician endured a little stick and poke as she already has a slew of other tattoos. Travis and his daughter ushered in 2024 with fresh tattoos as the pair headed to the tattoo parlour together.

Alabama took to her Instagram to share a story of her and her dad posing with peace signs with the caption "Tatted together". The next photo depicted the title of Stevie Wonder's 1976 song Isn't She Lovely tattooed on the side of her hand.

While the song played in the background, the teenager wrote: "Fun Fact: I was rocked as a baby to this song almost everyday!"

It seems the youngest daughter of Travis Barker is keen to follow in her step-aunt Kylie Jenner's makeup mogul footsteps as she is fond of a full face of glam. However, Alabama is definitely her father's daughter as she released a new music video for her song Vogue earlier last month.

Kourtney and Travis both make a cameo in the rap music video, with the Poosh founder seen sitting in the backseat of a limo with her step-daughter. Kourtney is filmed throwing stacks of $100 bills as paparazzi take photographs of her and Alabama.