Kylie Jenner takes style notes from beau Timothée Chalamet's ex-girlfriend Lily Rose Depp in new snaps

You'd have to be living under a rock if your TikTok and Instagram feeds aren’t flooded with videos sporting the caption "trench coat buttoned to the TOP." Thanks to Lily-Rose Depp's effortlessly chic French-girl style, our wardrobes are now graced with timeless trench coats, classic peacoats, and the iconic Maison Margiela Tabi ballet flats.

It seems Kylie Jenner's sartorial agenda is no different, with the makeup mogul borrowing some clear style inspo from her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's former flame but with an added twist.

© Getty Images Lily-Rose Depp started the 'buttoned-up' trend

The viral audio arose from an old photograph taken of Johnny Depp's daughter standing next to her girlfriend 070 Shake draped in a Burberry Short Kensington Heritage Trench Coat and pair of pale blue Maison Margiela Tabis. On June 17th 2023, an X user shared a screenshot of a fan’s Instagram story. The post described an encounter they had with the Nosferatu actress in Soho, New York.

© Instagram Kylie took style inspo fro Lily-Rose Depp

They penned: "We approached them with nothing but respect. 070 was so sweet and willing. The big headed b*tch on the right had the craziest attitude. Nd she was grasping onto shake like someone was tryna snatch her. Girl relax.

"You’re not even fitted. Like yk your new show just came out, you’re trending, your dad was just in court. Don’t walk around soho looking this crazy. Trenchcoat buttoned to the TOP and these ballerina a** slippers. What’s going on?"

The elegant buttoned-up silhouette exploded on social media, with users all around the world recreating the actress's polished coveted look.

© Instagram The trench feature a scarf on the neckline

On Sunday, none other than Kylie Jenner embraced the trend, but true to Kardashian form, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics put her own stylish spin on the classic, buttoned-up look.

Kylie took to Instagram to share a series of mirror selfies, showcasing her in a semi-cropped trench coat. The beige design was stylishly cut at the front, just above her waist, highlighting her toned stomach, while the back featured a chic long-line silhouette that draped gracefully just below the knee.

© Instagram Kylie posed for the mirror selfie

Rather than simply being buttoned-up at the top, the asymmetric coat was adorned with a wraparound scarf neckline. Kylie teamed the garment with low-rise dark-wash jeans and a pair of square-toe black leather boots.

© Getty Kylie Jenner attended the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025

Fashion enthusiasts have noticed the star's turn towards French minimalism in the last year since dating the A Complete Unknown actor. Kylie, who used to be synonymous with bold prints – think Jean Paul Gaultier – now embraces understated ensembles that ooze sophisticated elegance.

© Getty Images Lily-Rose Depp oozed French-girl flair

In true Lily-Rose Depp style, Kylie attended the Chanel Haute Couture show draped in the fashion house's signature tweed pleated mini skirt with a matching cropped jacket. Kylie slung a black Chanel cross-body bag around her bodice and oozed chic with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

However, Vanessa Paradis' daughter firmly kept her title as Chanel's It-girl in a tweed boucle co-ord that featured feather frills on the hemline. The look was completed with a pair of black sheer tights and grey satin pumps.