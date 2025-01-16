Kylie Jenner exudes style in chic catsuit during date night in Paris with Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner has just hailed the return of the catsuit in 2025 as the makeup mogul offered a fresh take on Parisian street style during a date night with beau Timothée Chalamet.

© Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID Kylie and Timothée enjoyed a date night in Paris

The Kylie Cosmetics founder oozed siren-core in a black halterneck catsuit which appeared to be courtesy of her own brand KHY. The figure-hugging ensemble featured a plunging sweetheart neckline with thick halterneck straps and was teamed with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

Kylie draped a long black coat over her arm, while her raven locks were styled into a '90s bouncy blowdry with a side parting. The Kardashians star opted for her new minimal approach to makeup with a radiant complexion enhanced by a pinch of blush and a glossy pink lip.

© BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID Kylie looked sensational in a catsuit

In true celebrity date night fashion, the couple opted for opposing dress codes, with Timothée exuding casual boyfriend attire. The A Complete Unknown star was decked out in Chanel as he arrived straight from his Paris premiere in a buttery leather jacket embellished with silver buttons. The star layered a simple white t-shirt underneath and teamed the look with jeans and black combat boots.

To add a pop of color to the ensemble, Timothée wore a pink tie-dye and checkerboard 4FSB cap and a Bibi Star pink and gold embossed belt as a skinny scarf as a nod to Bob Dylan. The look was completed with a plaid puffer jacket that was draped over the top.

The couple were photographed indulging in a romantic dinner at Cyril Lignac’s restaurant, before returning to the opulent Hotel Royal Monceau.

© Instagram Kylie looked sensational in the spring/summer 1999 silver chainmail Atelier Versace gown

Despite gracing her partner's side at the Golden Globes earlier this month, Kylie was absent from the Paris and London premiere. For the star-studded evening, the beauty mogul recreated Elizabeth Hurley's iconic 1999 Versace dress. Kylie looked sensational in the spring/summer 1999 silver chainmail Atelier Versace gown. The shimmering backless dress featured a cowl neckline and a high leg split, while the garment was adorned with a chainmail material and floral accents.

© Getty Images Kylie echoed Elizabeth in lace last year

It wasn't the first time Kylie embodied Elizabeth's daring style. The Kylie Cosmetics founder's low-cut black Hanae Mori lace dress from last year's Golden Globes reimagined the actress's 1997 Pantages theatre look which featured a plunging sheer lace ensemble adorned with silver sequins. Kylie stunned in a long-sleeved black sheer gown as she supported her boyfriend, who donned a matching black sequin suit.

© Getty Images The couple attended the 82nd Annual Golden Globes together

Timothée, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, looked equally glamorous as he was dressed in Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford. The black textured suit featured a slim silhouette and was paired with a blue spotty scarf which echoed Bob Dylan’s 1996 album Blonde on Blonde.