Lily-Rose Depp's exact lip liner revealed and it oozes nineties chic

Wishes around the globe have been granted as Lily-Rose Depp has finally unveiled the secret to her iconic '90s pout – and, as expected, it's all courtesy of Chanel.

© Instagram Lily-Rose Depp's signature pout exudes '90s glam

When it comes to choosing our next beauty buy or perfecting our sartorial taste, if Johnny Depp's daughter says it's hot, we're all ears. The French-American blonde beauty is the ultimate style muse on all our vision boards for 2025, with her smoky, high-contrast makeup glam being as hauntingly seductive as it is elegant. It's the ultimate femme fatale look.

However, what really causes a statement is the 25-year-olds French-girl signature nude pout, with social media users everywhere desperately attempting to recreate her gothic glamour makeup looks from the Nosferatu press tour.

The iconic '90s lip look is all thanks to Chanel's 'Le Crayon Lévres Longwear Lip Pencil' in the shade '162 Nude Brun', which retails at £26. The gorgeous colour blends hues of nude, brown and pink and has an ultra-longwear formula with the gliding application tip allowing you to easily trace the lip contour. The product comes with an integrated blending brush and a pencil sharpener. The result is a semi-matte, sharp and precise line so you have the perfect pout all day long.

© Instagram The luscious lip shade is courtesy of Chanel

Lily-Rose revealed her signature lip combo in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, where she shared how her mother, Vanessa Paradis, inspired her love for liner. She said: "I was obsessed with makeup when I was younger – I used to wear way more when I was 12 than I do now."

The Idol actress explained how eleven years ago she discovered a photo of her mother in the '90s wearing lip liner. "I've worn lip liner every single day of my life because of that.

"I'm a Chanel girl. Of course," she added.

Lily-Rose's affiliation with Chanel is unsurprising considering she was unveiled as the brand ambassador for the fashion house back in 2015 at just 16.

The late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was the creative director of Chanel for over 30 years until his death in 2019, described Lily-Rose as "stunning, she's a young girl from a new generation with all the qualities of a star."

© Getty Images Lily-Rose Depp revived look 85 from Chanel’s fall 1995 couture collection.

Lily-Rose's love for Chanel is clearly genetic as her mother, Vanessa, has been an ambassador for the luxury brand since 1990.

The actress served up a slew of seductive Chanel looks during the Nosferatu press tour and particularly oozed gothic glamour in a vintage Chanel couture gown during the Los Angeles premiere. Lily-Rose donned a dove-grey gown adorned with delicate silver embellishments along the neckline and empire waist. The sheer dress was resurrected from look 85 of Chanel's autumn 1995 couture collection.

A sheer sleeveless cape that tied at the neck was layered over the top of the ethereal garment and was embroidered with intricate silver sparkles.