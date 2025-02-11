Delilah and Amelia Hamlin's unbelievably risque NYFW outfits rival their mom Lisa Rinna's daring style

When it comes to curating her sartorial agenda, Lisa Rinna, alum of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has never been one to shy away from making bold statements that are sure to turn heads.

© Getty Images Lisa Rinna at the Rotate show during Copenhagen Fashion Week

The television icon has graced the front row of all four major fashion capitals in a slew of risque looks. Even in her sixties, she remains a runway powerhouse. Who could forget the unforgettable moment when Harry Hamlin's wife took to the Rotate Fall/Winter 2023 catwalk in Copenhagen Fashion Week? She rocked a plunging black swimsuit, a leopard-print coat draped dramatically over her arms, and a punk-inspired mohawk, making for a fierce fashion showdown that will be one to add to the archives.

© Getty Images Delilah Belle Hamlin looked sensational in Dolce & Gabanna

It seems the actress has passed down the gene to her two daughters, Delilah Belle, 26, and Amelia Gray, 23, who are coming for the reality star's crown. The siblings were spotted in sultry lingerie as they stepped out for NYFW in New York City on Monday evening.

Despite the chilly temperature, Delilah oozed siren-core in a Dolce & Gabbana black cone bra romper ensemble that was cinched at the waist by a matching corset. The silky number was teamed with sheer black tights, a pair of pointed-toe heels, and a stylish clutch.

The singer was the spitting image of her mother as her platinum blonde locks were sharply cut to the jawline and styled into a side parting with a quiff side-swept bang. Delilah opted for '90s glam with a smudge of black eyeliner, icy-silver eyeshadow, and a mauve-stained lip.

© Getty Images The singer sported her mom's signature short locks

Meanwhile, her younger sister, Amelia exuded high-fashion in a Maison Valentino ensemble that featured a sheer ivory shrug adorned with furry cuffs layered over a bold red lace bra. The minimal look was teamed with a pair of silky ivory and black polka dot shorts embroidered with floral laced accents.

The Miu Miu model completed her daring look with white lace stockings and a pair of matching black lace gloves. Amelia opted for black open-toe heels embellished with silver gems while she carried a white Valentino handbag accented with a gold chain strap and black emblem detailing.

© Getty Images Amelia Gray Hamlin opted for Maison Valentino

The 23-year-old's raven locks were left down in a sleek straight style while her makeup oozed soft glam with a pinch of blush, contoured cheeks, and a nude-stained lip.

Both looks were courtesy of stylist Danyul Brown who ensured the sisters were fashion week ready.

© Getty Images Amelia has been making waves in the modeling industry

Amelia is no stranger to the bustle of fashion month as she's been busy cementing her name into the world of couture. The style mogul has graced the runway for the likes of Balenciaga, Vivienne Westwood, Versace, and even Chanel's coveted spring 2024 couture show.

However, Delilah has forged herself a different career path as she released her debut single, Nothing Lasts Forever, in March 2023 and starred in the 2023 film How She Caught a Killer.