Kylie Jenner brings Paris to a standstill in tiny Chanel mini skirt

Kylie Jenner stopped Parisians in their tracks as she entered a new fashion era on Tuesday. It's official… Kim Kardashian's youngest sister is a Chanel girl.

First on the Kylie Cosmetics founder's agenda at Paris Fashion Week? Attending the Chanel Women's Haute-Couture S/S25 show at the Grand Palais, no less.

Looking divine in a co-ord fresh from the Chanel 2024/2025 Métiers d'Art show, the 27-year-old business mogul oozed elegance in a cropped tweed jacket embellished with knotted detailing and silver hardware.

© Getty Kylie Jenner attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Kylie paired her ab-baring jacket with a flippy pleated mini skirt elevated with a cute and kitsch silver chain belt adorned with charms. Her handbag? A miniature quilted Chanel vanity case in classic black leather, complementing her elegant slingback pumps and cat eye sunglasses.

The mother-of-two, who shares daughter Stormi, six, and son Aire Webster, two, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, wore her raven hair in voluminous curls.

© Getty Kylie braved the winter chill and rocked a cropped Chanel co-ord and mini skirt

Kylie causes a stir with her Chanel moment

The Khy founder's devoted army of 394 million Instagram followers were left floored at her Chanel front row debut. Reacting to a video of her grand entrance from a black car shared via Vogue, one fan wrote: "They made the right choice, she is the Chanel vision… She fits the criteria! MAKE HER THE FACE OF CHANEL!!!!!!!!!!"

A second fan quipped the moment as "iconic", while a third wrote: "Ahhh YES THE CHANEL GIRL. This [is] King Kylie."

Kylie and Timothée Chalamet's ongoing love story

Kylie appears to be in Paris for Fashion Week without her beau, Timothée Chalamet, who was seen arriving solo to the Saturday Night Live afterparty on Sunday morning after hosting the late-night sketch show for the third time. The couple have spent time in the fashionable French capital this month, however, with Kylie supporting her boyfriend from the sidelines as he attended the Paris premiere of his new movie, A Complete Unknown.

© Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima Kylie and Timothée have been linked since 2023

Kylie and Timothée were seen slipping into a restaurant on a secret date night following the premiere, with Kylie looking sublime in a black halterneck catsuit which appeared to be courtesy of her own brand KHY.

The figure-hugging ensemble featured a plunging sweetheart neckline with thick halterneck straps and was teamed with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.