Kylie Jenner's plunging look might be her most daring yet in photos you can't miss

While fans speculate whether Timotheé Chalamet will take home a solid bronze, 24-karat gold plated statuette at this year's Academy Awards, Kylie Jenner just proved she is the real prize.

The Khy founder looked like a real life Oscar as she stepped out in a jaw-dropping bronze halter-neck dress for the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2025 Haute Couture fashion show in Paris.

Kylie Jenner wore custom Jean Paul Gaultier The makeup mogul was a sultry siren as she graced the runway prior to the show’s star

The custom-made garment, which was designed by the fashion house's creative director Ludovic de Saint Sernin, featured a plunging neckline and lace-up corset bodice that highlighted the star's iconic curves. The sculpted gown featured an embellished sheer golden skirt accented with a mini train.

© Instagram The Jean Paul Gaultier gown featured a waist-cinching corset

The sultry copper number was teamed with an oval translucent bag, while Kylie left her décolletage bare to let her dress do all the talking. The 27-year-old's raven locks were scraped back into a sleek ballerina-style bun, while her makeup oozed soft glam with a bronze smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a rosy-stained lip.

Kylie took to her Instagram to share a slew of snaps from the star-studded event. One of the video's depicted the makeup mogul gracing down the runway prior to the show's start.

© Instagram The Khy founder posed for a mirror selfie

The mastermind behind the cinching silhouette was none other than Ludovic de Saint Sernin, who made his highly anticipated debut at the helm of Jean Paul Gaultier this month. After the founder unveiled his final eponymous collection in 2020, the largest names in the business flock to the French capital each season to continue the legacy of the luxury label.

Ludovic's spring collection boasted the likes of sequin-scaled skirts, off-the-shoulder corsets, and bridal lace skirts.

© Getty Kylie Jenner attended the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show

Jean Paul Gaultier wasn't the first show Kylie has graced us with her presence this week. The Kylie Cosmetics founder attended the Chanel Haute Couture show and donned the fashion house's signature tweed pleated mini skirt with a matching cropped jacket. Kylie slung a black Chanel cross-body bag around her bodice and oozed chic with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

© Instagram Kylie looked sensational in the vintage Alaïa number

Following the show, the Kardashian's star slipped into a vintage Alaïa garment for lunch at Bar des Prés. The figure-hugging mock neck minidress featured a sheer cheetah print and black velvet detailing on the cups and paneled hem skirt.

The archival piece was revived from Azzedine Alaïa's fall 1991 collection and was paired with black patent leather Alaïa mules accented with a round toe. Kylie's dark tresses were styled into soft waves with a side parting, while her makeup exuded glamor with a red-stained lip and a bronzed cheek.