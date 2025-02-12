Richard Gere goes incognito as he enjoys new low-key life in Spain with wife Alejandra and sons

Richard Gere has always been one of Hollywood’s most dashing leading men, but his latest appearance in Madrid had fans doing a double take.

The Pretty Woman star, 75, looked almost unrecognizable during a casual solo outing this week, having swapped the glitz and glamour of the U.S. for a quieter life in Spain with his wife, Alejandra Silva, and their two young sons.

Dressed down in a grey hoodie and joggers, Richard kept a low profile as he ran errands, completing his laid-back look with a baseball cap and padded jacket.

The Hollywood legend seemed at ease as he navigated the Spanish capital, where he and Alejandra, 41, recently relocated with their boys, Alexander, six, and James, four.

© GTRES / BACKGRID Richard is seen running a few errands going casual in his hooded jacket and cap as he settles into life in Spain

The move marks a significant shift for Richard, who has called the United States home for decades. But as he revealed in an interview last year, this new chapter is all about balance. "My wife is Spanish," he explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When the audience groaned at the thought of him leaving, he playfully reassured them: "I’ll be back."

Ever the romantic, Richard was full of praise for his life with Alejandra and their children, calling it "the top of the top." He added, "I love my wife, she’s incredible. A great mother. The kids are healthy and happy. Of course, there’s nothing more than that."

© WireImage Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva looked so loved up at the Goya Cinema Awards 2025

Richard and Alejandra’s love story began in 2014 when they reconnected in Italy, having first met years earlier through mutual friends.

Despite their 34-year age difference, the two bonded over shared passions for humanitarian work and spirituality, forming a deep connection that would lead to marriage in 2018. Their wedding, a private and intimate affair, took place at Richard’s estate in upstate New York, with the couple surrounded by close family and friends.

© Getty Images Richard Gere and his son Homer James Jigme Gere

Since then, their family has continued to grow, and their latest move is a testament to their commitment to each other’s worlds. Richard, who has spent most of his life in the U.S., revealed to Vanity Fair España last April that after six years of married life in America, he wanted to honor Alejandra’s roots by embracing life in her home country.

"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so I think it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers," he said.

© Instagram Richard with his young family

The couple’s move to Madrid follows the sale of their expansive Connecticut ranch, a property they had acquired just two years ago from music icon Paul Simon and his wife, Edie Brickell. While they may be leaving behind the rolling countryside of New England, Richard and Alejandra seem more than ready to embrace their European adventure.

Richard is already a devoted father to their two young sons, but he is also dad to his eldest son, Homer, 25, from his previous marriage to model Carey Lowell. The Runaway Bride actor has always placed great importance on fatherhood, and he chose Homer’s name as a nod to both his grandfathers and his Tibetan middle name, "Jigme."

His relationship with Carey, whom he married in 2002, ended in 2013 after 11 years together, but the two remain amicable as they co-parent Homer. Now, with his youngest boys growing up fast, Richard seems to be savoring every moment of fatherhood once again.