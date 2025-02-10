Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Richard Gere, 75, gives rare glimpse into private jet with wife Alejandra, 41, amid new life in Spain
Subscribe
Richard Gere, 75, gives rare glimpse into private jet with wife Alejandra, 41, amid new life in Spain
Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere attend the Filming Italy Venice Award red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy© Getty Images

Richard Gere, 75, gives rare glimpse into private jet with wife Alejandra, 41, amid new life in Spain

The Pretty Woman actor was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 2025 Goya Awards

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Richard Gere is one of the most respected names in Hollywood. The nineties movie legend, who stole the hearts of every girl in the 90s for his roles in rom coms like Pretty Woman and Runaway Bride, may have taken a step away from the spotlight later in life, but that doesn't make his lifestyle any less lavish. 

The actor, 75, put on a loved up display with his wife Alejandra Silva, 41, at the 2025 Goya Awards on Saturday night, telling Hola! on the red carpet that he and his wife have "never been happier" since stepping away from Los Angeles and relocating to Spain

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva looked so loved up at the Goya Cinema Awards 2025 © WireImage
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva looked so loved up at the Goya Cinema Awards 2025

Proving the movie star lifestyle hasn't quite left him, however, the star, who swept up a lifetime achievement honor at the Spanish awards in Granada, swiftly departed the ritzy event on a flight - a private one, no less. 

Taking to Instagram, Richard's wife Alejandra shared a selfie of the loved-up pair landing back in Madrid less than 24 hours after the awards.

Richard Gere and Alejandra on the red carpet of the 2025 Goya Awards in Granada, Spain© Getty
The actor scooped up the lifetime achievement awards with his wife by his side

She captioned her post: "Back home, grateful to the@academiadecine for an unforgettable night. 

"Thank you @antoniobanderas for always being by our side and making the night even more magical, see you soon #Granada." 

Alejandra shared a selfie with Richard aboard a private luxury jet© Instagram
Alejandra shared a selfie with Richard aboard a private luxury jet

The couple looked cool and casual, a stark contrast from their dazzling red carpet ensembles. Richard, posing with his eyes closed, wore a grey T-shirt, a zip-up hoodie and a black quilted jacket, whilst Alejandra opted for off-duty elegance in a chic cream polo neck jumper and tailored black coat. 

Alejandra proudly held up her husband's Goya gong, sparking a flurry of congratulatory messages from fans in the comments. 

Richard Gere's private plane

It is not known if Richard owns his own personal aircraft, or if he prefers to charter flights, but with his estimated $120 million net worth, it doesn't seem like either option is out of the question. 

The interiors of his flight taken on Saturday evening were slick and streamlined, with the jet boasting a luxury grey cabin lined with plush leather seats. 

Richard Gere arrives on The Tonight Show© NBC
The Hollywood legend is no stranger to a luxury flight

It's not the first time the actor has been linked to chartered flights. His travel choices came under fire in 2019 when the Hollywood star clashed with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister. Richard called upon the Italian government to assist migrants who had been stranded on a Spanish charity boat in the Mediterranean for more than a week.

Italy's Matteo Salvini hit back, criticizing Richard's sentiment in light of his personal wealth. "Given this generous millionaire is voicing concern for the fate of the Open Arms migrants, we thank him: he can take back to Hollywood, on his private plane, all the people aboard and support them in his villas. Thank you Richard!"

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Travel

See more

Read More