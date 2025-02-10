Richard Gere, 75, gives rare glimpse into private jet with wife Alejandra, 41, amid new life in Spain

Richard Gere is one of the most respected names in Hollywood. The nineties movie legend, who stole the hearts of every girl in the 90s for his roles in rom coms like Pretty Woman and Runaway Bride, may have taken a step away from the spotlight later in life, but that doesn't make his lifestyle any less lavish.

The actor, 75, put on a loved up display with his wife Alejandra Silva, 41, at the 2025 Goya Awards on Saturday night, telling Hola! on the red carpet that he and his wife have "never been happier" since stepping away from Los Angeles and relocating to Spain.

© WireImage Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva looked so loved up at the Goya Cinema Awards 2025

Proving the movie star lifestyle hasn't quite left him, however, the star, who swept up a lifetime achievement honor at the Spanish awards in Granada, swiftly departed the ritzy event on a flight - a private one, no less.

Taking to Instagram, Richard's wife Alejandra shared a selfie of the loved-up pair landing back in Madrid less than 24 hours after the awards.

© Getty The actor scooped up the lifetime achievement awards with his wife by his side

She captioned her post: "Back home, grateful to the@academiadecine for an unforgettable night.

"Thank you @antoniobanderas for always being by our side and making the night even more magical, see you soon #Granada."

© Instagram Alejandra shared a selfie with Richard aboard a private luxury jet

The couple looked cool and casual, a stark contrast from their dazzling red carpet ensembles. Richard, posing with his eyes closed, wore a grey T-shirt, a zip-up hoodie and a black quilted jacket, whilst Alejandra opted for off-duty elegance in a chic cream polo neck jumper and tailored black coat.

Alejandra proudly held up her husband's Goya gong, sparking a flurry of congratulatory messages from fans in the comments.

Richard Gere's private plane

It is not known if Richard owns his own personal aircraft, or if he prefers to charter flights, but with his estimated $120 million net worth, it doesn't seem like either option is out of the question.

The interiors of his flight taken on Saturday evening were slick and streamlined, with the jet boasting a luxury grey cabin lined with plush leather seats.

© NBC The Hollywood legend is no stranger to a luxury flight

It's not the first time the actor has been linked to chartered flights. His travel choices came under fire in 2019 when the Hollywood star clashed with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister. Richard called upon the Italian government to assist migrants who had been stranded on a Spanish charity boat in the Mediterranean for more than a week.

Italy's Matteo Salvini hit back, criticizing Richard's sentiment in light of his personal wealth. "Given this generous millionaire is voicing concern for the fate of the Open Arms migrants, we thank him: he can take back to Hollywood, on his private plane, all the people aboard and support them in his villas. Thank you Richard!"