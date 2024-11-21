Richard Gere shares excitement over new chapter with wife Alejandra Silva and their children

Richard Gere is embracing a new adventure with his family, and he couldn’t be more thrilled. Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the actor shared heartfelt details about his upcoming move to Madrid with his wife Alejandra Silva and their young children.

"Our kids are bilingual, so they are going to flourish there," Richard said, beaming with pride as he spoke about how the relocation will benefit their family.

This move marks an exciting chapter for the Gere-Silva family, following the sale of their stunning $11 million home in New Canaan, Connecticut, last month.

Recommended video You may also like Meet Richard Gere's three sons

Richard and Alejandra had lived in the luxurious six-bedroom, 11-bathroom estate since purchasing it in 2022 for $10.8 million. The property, set amidst picturesque surroundings, was originally intended to become a working farm—a dream that Gere reportedly considered during his time there.

While their Connecticut chapter has closed, Madrid represents a chance for Alejandra to reconnect with her roots and for the family to immerse themselves in Spanish culture. During an interview with Vanity Fair Spain earlier this year, Richard hinted at their plans to move closer to Alejandra’s family and lifelong friends.

© NBC Richard Gere arrives on The Tonight Show

“For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture,” the Pretty Woman star shared at the time. “She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers.”

Richard's admiration for Spain shone through as he spoke passionately about his wife’s homeland. "I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous," he said.

"Also, your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary, and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy."

© NBC Richard Gere during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon

For Richard and Alejandra, family comes first. Together, they share two young sons, born in 2019 and 2020, who will no doubt thrive in Madrid’s vibrant and culturally rich environment.

In addition, Richard is father to Homer, 24, from his second marriage to Carey Lowell, and Alejandra is mom to 11-year-old Albert, whom she shares with her ex-husband Govind Friedland.

Alejandra Silva with the sons she shares with Richard Gere and his stepson too

The move to Spain offers a wonderful opportunity for all the children to deepen their connection to Alejandra’s Spanish heritage.

Richard and Alejandra’s love story has always been one for the ages. The couple tied the knot in 2018 after first meeting in Italy in 2014, where Alejandra, a Spanish publicist and activist, charmed the Hollywood star. Since then, they’ve built a life centered around family, philanthropy, and mutual respect for each other’s cultures and dreams.