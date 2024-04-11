Richard Gere, 74, makes rare outing with wife Alejandra Silva, 41 on glamorous date night

On a glamorous evening that saw the stars align for a noble cause, Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva transformed an ordinary Wednesday into a memorable date night, leaving their children in trusted hands to step out in style for the City Harvest Gala 2024.

Held at the iconic Cipriani 42nd Street in the heart of New York City, the event, hosted by Taye Diggs, shone brightly, not just from the constellation of celebrities in attendance but from the heartfelt mission to combat food insecurity in NYC.

Richard, 74, was the epitome of sophistication in a tailored navy blue suit, complemented by a light blue dress shirt and elegant black shoes.

By his side, Alejandra, the 41-year-old Spanish activist known for her grace and philanthropy, dazzled in a breathtaking black spaghetti-strap dress.

© John Nacion Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere

The ensemble featured a delicate sheer bodice cascading into a layered lace ankle-length skirt, perfectly accessorized with silver chandelier earrings, a matching necklace, and heels that added just the right touch of sparkle.

The gala, which honored the commendable efforts of Alex Cohen and the multi-talented John Legend, became an evening of generosity and hope, as funds were raised to support those facing food insecurity in the bustling metropolis.

© Dimitrios Kambouris (L-R) Geoffrey Zakarian, Richard Gere, Sandra Ripert, Alejandra Gere, Eric Ripert, Alex Cohen, Chrissy Teigen, Jilly Stephens and John Legend attend as City Harvest Presents The 2024 Gala

Richard and Alejandra were captured in a moment of camaraderie, posing for a group photo with Cohen, Legend, and his wife Chrissy Teigen, along with other distinguished guests, illuminating the collective spirit of the occasion.

In a tender reflection on the past year, Alejandra had stood unwaveringly by Richard's side as he recuperated from pneumonia during a getaway in Mexico.

Demonstrating their enduring bond, she later shared a joyous video from her 40th birthday celebrations, revealing Richard was "mostly recovered," a testament to their strength and love through life's ups and downs.

© Instagram Richard Gere's wife Alejandra enjoys a beach getaway

The couple, who recently marked their sixth anniversary, continue to weave their journey together since their intimate wedding ceremony in April 2018.

Together, they share the joy of parenthood with sons Alexander, 5, and their 4-year-old, whose name remains a sweet family secret. Richard also shares his son Homer, 24, with ex-wife Carey Lowell, echoing the layers of love that define his life.

Reflecting on his past, Richard's marriage to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 was a chapter of learning and growth.

Cindy, in the Apple TV+ series The Supermodel, shared insights into their time together, highlighting the journey of self-discovery and inner strength that defines a woman's twenties.

© Ron Galella Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Having eloped with Richard, who was 17 years her senior, at the age of 25, Cindy mused on the transformative period and the evolution of her own identity. “He was older, so I just was like in a different circle and not doing some of those same fashiony things anymore,” she said.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.