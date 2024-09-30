Jennifer Aniston just made 'jeans and a nice top' look utterly show-stopping

At the weekend, the ever-beautiful Jennifer Aniston was photographed enjoying a dinner engagement with good friend Will Speck and the actress looked as chic and as stylish as ever.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston's Love Life & Relationships Explained

The 55-year-old sported one of her favourite fashion items - and one that is part of her laid-back yet super chic wardrobe - a pair of jeans. Sounds simple, but the Along Came Polly star has always worn the denim staple and has consistently dressed them up and down throughout her career.

© Backgrid/AKGS Jennifer looked delighful in jeans and a stunning blazer

During her restaurant dash, Jennifer, who played Rachel Green in iconic sitcom Friends, teamed the jeans with a simple black top, and the most glorious pinstripe blazer that was of the cropped variety. Elite!

Jennifer's way of styling jeans is a picture-perfect lesson on how you can amp up everyday denim separates and make them more interesting with minimal effort. The Hollywood star's blazer is a throw-on item that adds impact. The actress looked sensational!

© NBC Denim has always been a big part of the actress's look - even on Friends!

The Picture Perfect star has always been incredibly down-to-earth about fashion. Let's not forget, she once famously said: "I admit, I love clothes and I buy clothes. But they sit in my closet. I like a pair of comfy pants, flip flops and a t-shirt. And when we pick a restaurant, my criteria is 'where can I wear this?'"

Jennifer ends all debate

At the weekend, the blonde beauty almost broke the internet by chiming in on a fashion debate! The We Are The Millers star revealed on Instagram the much-discussed colour of her Friends character Rachel's dress.

During season three of the iconic series in the episode "The One Where No One's Ready," Rachel can't decide on what to wear on a night out with David Schwimmer's character Ross, much to his annoyance. Her character finally decides on a beautiful dress in a pastel green. Stream on Max shared a revamped 4K picture of the episode on Instagram, and Rachel's dress looked almost blue. As you can imagine, fans went crazy with the change.

© @jenniferaniston Jennifer waded in on the dress riddle!

On Sunday, Jennifer shared the streaming site's post on her own Instagram stories page, and quipped: "For the record, the dress was mint green."

The lady has spoken!