Jennifer Aniston is 'held together' by a dress made from pearls and diamonds

When it comes to glamorous red carpet events, the Emmys is always up there as the crème de la crème, and on Sunday evening, famous actors and actresses around the world headed to the red carpet to show off their elite sense of style. The highly anticipated awards ceremony saw Hollywood’s elite gather at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

One stunning lady who took our breath away was the ever-gorgeous Jennifer Aniston. The 55-year-old star looked beautiful in a strapless, shimmering silver gown adorned with pearls and rhinestones. Her Oscar de la Renta number gave the Friends star a truly enviable, streamlined shape. The intricate detailing on the dress gave it a textured, almost quilted effect, adding depth and of course, major sparkle. The blonde beauty added a diamond tennis bracelet by Tiffany &Co.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston looked amazing her dress by Oscar de la Renta

The Along Came Polly actress wore her iconic mane in a tumbling, straight style that cascaded down her shoulders. Natural makeup highlighted her perfect features and she sported perfectly manicured nails, painted a shimmering white.

Ahead of the bash, Jennifer was asked who she was wearing by Entertainment Tonight. She playfully responded: "I'm held together with every inch of my life. It's Oscar de la Renta, it's simple and it's beautiful."

© Getty Jennifer teamed her frock with Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Jennifer glows

The former wife of Brad Pitt always looks so youthful and leaves a very clean lifestyle. She previously told CR Fashion Book that she has always looked after her body. "I drink a lot of water, move my body daily, try to eat whole, fresh foods, and get as much sleep as I can. That last part is challenging for me, but it’s so important. I feel it when I don’t get enough rest.

© Instagram Jennifer recently featured her dog Lord Chesterfield while working out

"In addition to all of that, I try to be really mindful about what I let into my head- space. Our world is really going through some challenges, and I know we all care a lot, but sometimes I think it’s imperative that we turn off the noise."

© Instagram Working out is a big part of Jennifer's life

Exercise is very important to the Picture Perfect star, and she often shares post-workout snaps with fans of her rocking the most stylish gym wear. Goals!