Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Aniston, 55, just went braless in a 90s keyhole top - it's SO Rachel from Friends
Subscribe
Jennifer Aniston, 55, just went braless in a 90s keyhole top - it's SO Rachel from Friends
Jennifer Aniston is seen filming on location for 'The Morning Show' at the Mercer Hotel on September 26, 2022 in New York City.© Getty

Jennifer Aniston just went braless in a 90s keyhole top - it's so Rachel from Friends

The Lolavie founder looked incredible alongside Selena Gomez in new pictures

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jennifer Aniston wowed onlookers on Thursday evening when she teamed up with fellow beauty mogul Selena Gomez. The actors hosted a Galentine's Party in Hollywood, bringing together their two brands, Rare Beauty and Lolavie.

Rare Beauty, Selena's brand, unveiled its newest product, known as the 'Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush' while Along Came Polly star Jennifer showed influencers and content creators LolaVie’s upcoming 'Peptide Plumping Volume Spray'.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston teams up with Selena Gomez at beauty launch

Well, if that spray gives us hair like the Friends star, we are completely and utterly sold. The 55-year-old's mane looks even more luscious than ever. It looked freshly highlighted and silky smooth at the launch, turning heads everywhere she went. But did you see her outfit?

View post on Instagram
 

The ex-wife of Brad Pitt sported a classic black suit, which is a style she has stepped out in during the entire duration of her career. But underneath, the Hollywood legend went totally braless, sporting a 90s-style, keyhole top. How sensational does she look?

Jennifer's best-known role is Rachel Green in Friends, and we feel that this particular top looks as if it had come straight from her on-screen wardrobe.

Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in Friends© NBC
Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in Friends

Jennifer's haircare brand

Jennifer launched Lolavie in 2021 and previously revealed the meaning behind the name to CF Fashion Book.

She remarked: "Oh, I wish there was a story with some profound meaning behind it, but Lola was actually the name of my first car when I moved to California. Lola became a nickname for me, and when it came time to find a name for my company it felt like the perfect name for my haircare line."

jennifer aniston the morning show screening© Getty Images
Jennifer's hair is legendary

We all know that beauty comes from within, and it has a lot to do with the healthy habits you practice. Jennifer is a huge advocate of this and revealed: "I drink a lot of water, move my body daily, try to eat whole, fresh foods, and get as much sleep as I can. 

View post on Instagram
 

"That last part is challenging for me, but it’s so important. I feel it when I don’t get enough rest. In addition to all of that, I try to be really mindful about what I let into my headspace. Our world is really going through some challenges, and I know we all care a lot, but sometimes I think it’s imperative that we turn off the noise."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More