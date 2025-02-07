Jennifer Aniston just went braless in a 90s keyhole top - it's so Rachel from Friends

Jennifer Aniston wowed onlookers on Thursday evening when she teamed up with fellow beauty mogul Selena Gomez. The actors hosted a Galentine's Party in Hollywood, bringing together their two brands, Rare Beauty and Lolavie.

Rare Beauty, Selena's brand, unveiled its newest product, known as the 'Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush' while Along Came Polly star Jennifer showed influencers and content creators LolaVie’s upcoming 'Peptide Plumping Volume Spray'.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston teams up with Selena Gomez at beauty launch

Well, if that spray gives us hair like the Friends star, we are completely and utterly sold. The 55-year-old's mane looks even more luscious than ever. It looked freshly highlighted and silky smooth at the launch, turning heads everywhere she went. But did you see her outfit?

The ex-wife of Brad Pitt sported a classic black suit, which is a style she has stepped out in during the entire duration of her career. But underneath, the Hollywood legend went totally braless, sporting a 90s-style, keyhole top. How sensational does she look?

Jennifer's best-known role is Rachel Green in Friends, and we feel that this particular top looks as if it had come straight from her on-screen wardrobe.

© NBC Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in Friends

Jennifer's haircare brand

Jennifer launched Lolavie in 2021 and previously revealed the meaning behind the name to CF Fashion Book.

She remarked: "Oh, I wish there was a story with some profound meaning behind it, but Lola was actually the name of my first car when I moved to California. Lola became a nickname for me, and when it came time to find a name for my company it felt like the perfect name for my haircare line."

© Getty Images Jennifer's hair is legendary

We all know that beauty comes from within, and it has a lot to do with the healthy habits you practice. Jennifer is a huge advocate of this and revealed: "I drink a lot of water, move my body daily, try to eat whole, fresh foods, and get as much sleep as I can.

"That last part is challenging for me, but it’s so important. I feel it when I don’t get enough rest. In addition to all of that, I try to be really mindful about what I let into my headspace. Our world is really going through some challenges, and I know we all care a lot, but sometimes I think it’s imperative that we turn off the noise."