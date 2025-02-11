Jennifer Aniston set for exciting change at $14m home amid milestone celebration

Followers of Jennifer Aniston will know that her beloved Bel Air home is a total haven with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and an inviting atmosphere created by its mixture of mid-century furniture with modern aesthetic touches.

However, it appears the Friends star, who celebrates her 56th birthday on 11 February, is somewhat on the move as it has been revealed that the extensive renovations currently underway at her recently purchased $14.8 million mansion are almost complete.

What do we know about Jennifer's new home?

Though Jen's pad is still a work in progress, aerial photos of the property show its immense promise, especially with the actress' track history when it comes to displays of interior design flair. The remodel is taking place at a large property in Montecito which The Morning Show actress purchased in 2022.

© BACKGRID Jennifer purchased the home in 2022

The backyard of the farmhouse-style home has been completely demolished to make way for an inground pool. The house itself is an impressive 4,320 square feet and sits over one acre of land.

© BACKGRID Jennifer has had her backyard demolished for a pool

As far as the interior is concerned, fans are yet to see what vibe Jennifer will go for but it has been reported that the home boasts four bedrooms so she has plenty of room for experimentation.

A previous Hollywood owner

The home, which was built in 1998, has previously been in A-list hands as Jennifer bought the property from TV legend, Oprah Winfrey.

© Getty Oprah Winfrey sold her house to Jennifer Aniston

The broadcaster and chat show host purchased the two-acre estate for $10.5 million in 2021 before splitting it into two properties. Jennifer owns the main home while the secondary space was sold for $2.3 million to personal trainer Bob Greene.

© Michael Buckner Jennifer also owns a home in Bel Air

According to Architectural Digest, the home which was built at the height of Jennifer's Friends fame, features "picturesque ocean and mountain views, multiple terraces, landscaped gardens, and a massive motor court, all set on a private lot nestled among oak trees at the end of a long gated driveway."

© Getty Jennifer's home is close to Montecito's best beaches

A clear priority for the Hollywood star, the layout of the site prioritizes property from passing pedestrians with its vast leafy surroundings and winding driveway with enough space for 15 cars.

Famous neighbors

The Murder Mystery star isn't the first major star to move to Montecito. Welcoming her to the community are not only Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, and Adam Levine.

© Getty Meghan and Harry live in Montecito

The town is set on the Central Coast of California and has become a hotspot for celebrity homes due to its stunning ocean views and sprawling residential estates.