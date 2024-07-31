Cameron Diaz is glowing in strappy dress during star-studded party after secretly welcoming baby sonv

She may have stepped away from acting — save for her upcoming comeback — but Cameron Diaz still has Hollywood on speed dial.

Over the weekend, the There's Something About Mary actress celebrated a milestone for her line of wines, Avaline, a venture she has focused on for the last several years since announcing she was retiring from acting.

As the popular brand, which is known for its organic, no sugar added bottles of reds, whites and rosés, celebrated its fourth anniversary, the founder had the support of some of her fellow A-List besties for an anniversary party.

Recommended video You may also like Cameron Diaz reveals three-year-old daughter knows 'all the words' to Benji Madden's 'catchy' songs

On Tuesday, Cameron took to Instagram and shared photos from her star-studded Avaline anniversary party, which saw attendance from none other than Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon, Molly Sims, plus entrepreneurs such as Spanx founder Sara Blakely, stylist Rachel Zoe, and designer Rebecca Minkoff.

For the event, Cameron looked absolutely radiant, and highlighted her sunkissed glow wearing a striking white dress with a strappy, v-shaped neckline, plus natural make-up and a perfect blow-out on her signature blonde locks.

Plus, she had fans seeing not double, but triple, as she posed for photos with fellow iconic blondes Gwyneth and Reese; the Goop founder opted for a mod-style, black linen mini dress, while the Hello Sunshine founder donned a crochet white mini dress.

"We celebrated four years of Avaline in the Hamptons with a few of our close friends, and what a wonderful evening it was," the Instagram post from Cameron and Aveline read. "We sipped on wine, and enjoyed a candlelit dinner together — all while the sun went down."

MORE: Nicole Richie and Joel Madden list $13 million mansion, days after Cameron Diaz

STAR REELS

MORE: Cameron Diaz's children Raddix and Cardinal's bond with famous aunt revealed as Nicole Richie talks family life

"Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate with us. It's been a magical 4 years, cheers to many more!" it concluded.

© Instagram Cameron founded Avaline with Katherine Power in 2019

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the star-studded pics, with one writing: "What an incredible group of women!!" as others followed suit with: "Cameron is just stunning," and: "You're more beautiful than ever, Cameron," as well as: "Gorgeous beautiful congratulations."

MORE: Cameron Diaz's chef-worthy kitchen at $12m home with Benji Madden for newborn baby

© Getty The actress, along with Jamie Foxx, is set to premiere her first movie in ten years in November

Avaline's milestone comes just a few months after Cameron celebrated a personal milestone in her family, welcoming her second child, a son, with husband Benji Madden, with whom she already shares daughter Raddix, four.

MORE: Joel Madden jokes sister-in-law Cameron Diaz is his and twin Benji's preferred emergency contact over Nicole Richie

© Getty She and her husband Benji have been married since 2015, and share two kids

In a surprise announcement in March, the couple, who have been married since 2015, wrote: "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!"

They added: "For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures — but he's really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"