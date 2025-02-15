Elsa Pataky showcases incredibly toned legs as she steps out in Daisy Dukes with new family member

Elsa Pataky was all smiles as she soaked up the sunshine in Byron Bay on Saturday, stepping out for some quality bonding time with the latest addition to her family—a beautiful German Shepherd puppy.

The Spanish-born actress, 48, who shares three children with husband Chris Hemsworth, looked effortlessly stylish as she enjoyed a relaxed afternoon at a local park, doting over her furry friend.

Dressed in a pair of Daisy Duke-style cut-off denim shorts with a frayed hem, Elsa showed off her enviably toned legs. She paired her casual-yet-chic look with a vintage-inspired graphic T-shirt that read Old Cars and Cigars across the front and back.

Recommended video You may also like Inside Elsa and Chris' family life

Going barefoot for the outing, she topped off her laid-back ensemble with a dark blue cap bearing the logo of the ultra-luxurious Kokomo Private Island Resort.

Arriving at the park in a rugged black Ford Ranger Raptor, Elsa was every inch the attentive dog mum, showering her pup with cuddles and pats as he patiently waited in the tray of the truck.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Elsa Pataky pampers her pet pooch with pats and cuddles, spotted heading out for a dog walk in Byron Bay

Clearly relishing the fresh air and open space, the actress looked completely at ease as she led her excitable new companion into the park for some off-leash fun.

During the outing, Elsa was spotted chatting animatedly with a wetsuit-clad surfer who leaned against her car as they exchanged a friendly conversation.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Elsa showcases her toned legs

The actress, known for her warm and down-to-earth nature, seemed engrossed in the chat before turning her attention back to her four-legged friend. At one point, she was even seen covering her ears, possibly in response to the enthusiastic barking of her pup as he eagerly explored his new surroundings.

Elsa first introduced her furry new companion to the world in December, taking to Instagram to share the exciting news with her followers.

Posting a heartwarming series of images featuring the adorable puppy, the Fast & Furious star couldn’t hide her joy. “Our new member of the family, a beautiful German Shepherd,” she captioned the snaps, which included plenty of cuddles between her and the newest family addition.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Elsa Pataky spotted playing ball at the beach in Byron Bay with mates.

Fans were quick to gush over the adorable pup, with many unable to handle just how cute he was. “Omg those floppy ears,” one follower swooned, while another remarked, “Wow, looks like a wolf.” A third added, “Oh my goshhh so fluffy!”

However, not everyone was on board with Elsa’s choice to welcome a purebred dog into her home, with some followers questioning why she hadn’t opted to adopt from a rescue. “What rescue was he adopted from as surely you wouldn’t have purchased off a breeder!!!!” one fan wrote, while another added, “Dog lovers make it our business to spread the word of the RIGHT thing to do. Adopt, Always!!!”

© Instagram Elsa Pataky working out in her garden at home

The debate quickly escalated in the comments section, with some fans fiercely defending the actress’s decision. “Really? Like it’s any of your business…,” one supporter shot back. Another clapped back at the criticism, writing, “Stop being a Karen, seriously.” Others defended the choice of responsible breeding, with one person adding, “Stop patronising people. Nothing wrong with ethical breeders.”

Despite the online debate, Elsa appeared completely smitten with her new pup, and the latest addition to the Hemsworth-Pataky household is no doubt settling in well. The new furry friend joins Elsa, Chris, and their three children—daughter India, 12, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 10—at their breathtaking Byron Bay estate.

The family’s sprawling $30 million mansion, perched atop 4.2 hectares of land in Broken Head, is a secluded paradise offering privacy, luxury, and the perfect playground for an energetic pup. With acres of space to run and play, their new German Shepherd will certainly be living the good life in the Hemsworth household.

Elsa and Chris, who married in 2010, have fully embraced the relaxed coastal lifestyle that Byron Bay has to offer, frequently spotted surfing, hiking, and spending time outdoors with their kids.