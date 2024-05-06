Lauren Sanchez, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, more of the best celeb pre-Met Gala party outfits

The year's biggest night of fashion is finally upon us! The annual Metropolitan Museum of Art's Gala in New York City is set to begin the evening of Monday, May 6.

With the exhibit's "Sleeping Beauties" motion celebrated by this year's theme, "Garden of Time," several of the world's fashion and entertainment industry elite are preparing to hit up the carpet with their most extravagant, chic, and certainly most memorable looks.

However, some of them are already bringing the fashions early, hitting up some of the pre-Met Gala parties with head-turning cocktail affair looks. Check out our round-up of some of the best pre-Met party styles…

© Getty Images Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Amazon power couple Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos hit up the ​​Monse Maison Pre-Met Cocktail Celebration held at La Mercerie on Sunday in New York. While Jeff opted for a blue satin blazer with sleek black slacks and a white V-neck, Lauren went much bolder, wearing a sheer black lace cocktail dress with a nude slip underneath.

© Getty Images Doja Cat Doja Cat attended the Monse Maison Pre-Met Cocktail Celebration on the arm of designer and Vetements creative director Guram Gvasalia. The rapstress went for the risqué option, wearing a Vetements black leather cloak with the logo emblazoned on the back in white with nothing but a black panty underneath. She accessorized with diamond earrings and let her tattoos shine.

© Getty Images Zendaya Meanwhile, in another part of the city, Anna Wintour held her annual pre-Met Gala dinner for the night's co-chairs, and Zendaya made a statement as always. Accompanied by her stylist Law Roach, the Challengers star wore a dazzling silver knit dress, vintage John Galliano in fact, covered in intricate pattern work, with pink butterfly and floral appliqués on nude paneling to make up the top, topped off with white pointed-toe heels.

© Getty Images Chris Hemsworth One of the four co-chairs for the Gala (including Zendaya, and two more coming up), Chris Hemsworth was joined by wife Elsa Pataky for Anna's dinner. The couple wore matching sets of blue blazers with satin button downs, with Chris opting for leopard-print and Elsa for snakeskin. The former paired his black shirt with black slacks, while his wife paired her white shirt with blue snakeskin short-shorts.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez While also on the promotional trail for her upcoming Netflix film Atlas, Jennifer Lopez hit up Anna's pre-Gala dinner as another one of the co-chairs and kept things sleek and elegant. With her hair tied in a pony, she opted for a black figure-hugging velvet gown with an intricate sweetheart neckline and diamond droplet detailing, paired with strappy heels.