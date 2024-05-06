Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are the picture-perfect couple as they make their Met Gala debut

Chris Hemsworth made a striking debut at the Met Gala, looking every inch the leading man in a suave three-piece suit by Tom Ford, styled to showcase his famously athletic physique.

The 40-year-old Australian actor, known globally for his role as Thor, graced the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with an air of elegance and a hint of daring, leaving his suit tantalizingly unbuttoned to reveal a muscular chest.

Accompanying him was his equally glamorous wife, Elsa Pataky, 47, who captivated onlookers with her modern Rapunzel-like appearance.

Elsa shimmered in a gold gown that radiated sophistication, complete with a mock turtleneck and gold cuffs. Her ensemble was perfectly topped off with a custom gold Jennifer Behr flower crown, complementing her intricately braided golden tresses.

Chris Hemsworth with wife Elsa Pataky at the Met Gala 2024

The stunning couple, who have long captured the hearts of fans with their enduring romance, wrapped their arms around each other for the cameras.

They even shared a tender kiss atop the iconic Met Gala steps, adding a touch of romance to the glamorous evening.

© Theo Wargo/GA (L-R) Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attend The 2024 Met Gala

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Chris admitted that both attending the Met Gala and his revealing scene in Thor: Love and Thunder were daunting experiences, but he found the gala to be a fun challenge.

"It's all pretty intimidating, but this is fun," he shared, expressing honor in serving as a co-chair for the gala alongside stars like Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and Bad Bunny.

© Theo Wargo/GA Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are the picture perfect couple

Peter Hawkings, Creative Director at Tom Ford, expressed his delight in dressing Chris and Elsa for the evening, noting that they both "embody the ethos I am creating at Tom Ford of sensuality, confidence, and cool and wear their looks with ease and allure."

The event, held annually on the first Monday in May, unveiled this year's theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, with a dress code dubbed "The Garden of Time."

© Lexie Moreland Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky made their debut appearance at the Met Gala

The gala chairs, including Chris, were joined by fashion and entertainment luminaries to celebrate The Costume Institute’s new exhibition.

The exhibition, as described by Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute, is an "ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion," featuring around 250 items from the institute’s permanent collection. These pieces, some too fragile to be worn again, were displayed with innovative elements like AI and CGI, emphasizing themes of land, sea, and sky.

© Cindy Ord/MG24 Chris Hemsworth wore a suave three-piece suit by Tom Ford as he posed alongside wife Elsa Pataky at The Met Gala

The star-studded event was expected to draw a host of celebrities, including the Kardashians, Blake Lively, Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Timothée Chalamet, among others.

The evening also featured hosting by Gwendoline Christie, La La Anthony, and Ashley Graham, with YouTuber Emma Chamberlain interviewing stars on the red carpet.