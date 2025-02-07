When Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky bought property in Byron Bay, NSW 11 years ago, they made it their business to make it their dream home.

The Thor actor – who hails from Melbourne – and the Spanish-born model swapped LA living for a home in Chris' homeland in 2014.

© Instagram Elsa and Chris' home overlooks Byron Bay

Chris and Elsa splashed out on an AUD$7 million house overlooking the stunning beach hotspot, which is an hour south of Gold Coast, and immediately began work renovating it into a mammoth mansion now estimated to cost a jaw-dropping AUS$20 million.

It's not hard to work out why the famous couple, who are parents to 12-year-old India and 10-year-old twin boys Tristan and Sasha, have managed to dramatically increase the value of their home since it is a vision to look at.

One part of the mega-mansion that is surely a highlight for the whole family is the garden and outdoor terrace which forms the rear extension as it overlooks the heart-stopping views of the ocean.

Chris and Elsa can admire Byron Bay in all its glory and beauty from the comfort of their poolside space and the view appears to go on forever. In one photo shared on Elsa's Instagram, we get a glimpse of the swish infinity pool which makes up a large part of the outdoor space.

The photo shows Elsa posing for a sun-drenched photo and we can see not just how big the pool is but also how sensational the backdrop is.

There's also a surrounding patio for the kids to walk on that has been designed to offer space for outdoor eating and relaxing.

© Instagram Elsa Pataky and a friend soak up the sun on the pool terrace at the Hemsworth's Byron Bay mansion

The blue sky and ocean appear to go on forever while the greenery from the trees adds more beautiful pops of colour.

Elsa and Chris have placed a pergola area on one side of the home which offers some shade from the sun.

© Instagram Chris and Elsa's pool terrace is accessed through their living area

Meanwhile, adjacent to the pool is a lounge area with plenty of beds and a table for when sunbathing is on the agenda.

The family accesses the back of their garden from their living area which has floor-to-ceiling bifold doors that span almost the entire width of the rear of the house.

© Getty Images for Paramount Pictu Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth moved to Byron Bay in 2014

Chris and Elsa's journey to a land Down Under

Although many would presume that Chris and Elsa are living the high life in Byron Bay, the model wasn't initially sold on the idea of relocating to Australia.

The mother-of-three previously shared with The Courier Mail that she had a request for her husband before committing to the move.

© Getty Images Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival

Elsa told the Marvel star that as a keen equestrian, she wanted to make sure horses were near to their home so she could continue to hone her passion for the sport.

"That was my deal with Chris," she told the publication. "I said I would move to Australia, but I wanted to live on a property, a farm, and have horses, and he knew that. I wanted to enjoy that."

Elsa's husband granted her wish and now the family's mansion is very close to a farm and they own seven horses.