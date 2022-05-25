Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky stuns in backless dress and diamonds The actress attended The Interceptor premiere in Sydney

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky stole the show at the Sydney premiere of her new movie The Interceptor on Wednesday.

MORE: Everything to know about Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky

The 45-year-old looked incredible in a black backless dress that was cut to just above her derriere and hugged her slender figure. Elsa was supported by her actor husband and the couple couldn't keep their hands off each other as they walked the red carpet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chris Hemsworth admits he can't understand his wife

The Spanish actress wore her hair up in a chic bun with loose pieces framing her face and added a pop of bright red lipstick to her dewy makeup.

But it was her accessories that really stood out. Elsa rocked gold and diamond jewels worth over $474,000 from Bulgari's Serpenti collection.

MORE: Chris Hemsworth on his quick marriage to Elsa Pataky: 'It just felt right'

SEE: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's incredible Byron Bay home is even more luxurious than you'd imagine

Among the gems were yellow gold earrings with diamonds and rubies, which costs $133,450, and two white gold bracelets with diamonds and emeralds worth $106,000.

Elsa looked gorgeous in her backless gown

She also added a $19,400 ring with diamonds and emeralds, a $32,300 white gold ring with diamonds, emeralds, and sapphires, and a yellow gold ring that costs over $77,000.

Elsa and Chris' gorgeous appearance comes after she opened up about their 12-year marriage, admitting the couple work at their relationship.

She told HELLO! magazine: "It's not at all easy. No relationship is always a bed of roses, and all marriages are built bit by bit, out of good moments, wonderful moments, and also more difficult ones."

Elsa wore almost $500k worth of diamonds

The couple were introduced by mutual representatives in early 2010 and by the end of the year, they were married. Details surrounding their nuptials are cloaked in secrecy but we do know that they wed on 26 December while enjoying a romantic holiday.

They have gone on to welcome three children, India, ten, and twins Tristan and Sasha, eight, whom she credits for helping her to become more "patient".

"My children have taught me patience - before they came along, I had none," she added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.