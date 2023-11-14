Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky channels her inner cowgirl as she showcases toned legs in mini shorts

Elsa Pataky recently enjoyed a fun-filled day at a rallycross race with her children. Embracing a casual yet chic cowgirl style, the 47-year-old actress shared her adventurous day with her fans on social media.

Dressed in a pair of short shorts, the versatile actress known for her role in "Snakes on a Plane," exuded a playful spirit, perfectly in tune with the day's outdoor activities.

She paired her look with black leather cowboy boots and a simple white T-shirt neatly tucked into her shorts, embodying a blend of comfort and style.

The ensemble was completed with a fringed crossbody bag and a cap, adding a touch of flair to her laid-back attire.

On her Instagram Stories, Elsa posted a heartwarming image where she is seen cuddling up to her children during the race, captioned "Busy weekend."

© Instagram Elsa Pataky showcases toned legs in mini shorts

This family outing comes just a week after Elsa and her husband, Chris Hemsworth, spent quality time with their three children in Byron Bay.

In a video shared on Instagram, Elsa captured her twins Tristan and Sasha, aged nine, along with their older sister India, 11, bravely sliding down a large hill.

© Instagram Elsa with her kids

The Hemsworth children displayed their adventurous spirits, smiling broadly as they skillfully navigated the slope at a local park.

Elsa expressed her amazement at their daring antics, especially when one of the twins used a plank to propel his brother into the air, captioning the post, "Best rainy days in Byron."

© Getty Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Chris, 40, and Elsa, both global travelers, recently took their children on separate holidays across the world. Chris, famed for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, journeyed with their daughter India to Iceland.

Meanwhile, Elsa embarked on an adventure-filled trip to Tokyo, Japan, with their twin boys.

The Hemsworth family resides in a luxurious $30 million mansion located in Broken Head, near Byron Bay. They made the move from Los Angeles to Australia nine years ago, seeking a change of pace and a different environment for their family.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Earlier this year, Chris opened up in an interview with British GQ and raved about his wife and their relationship. He said some of the most important things for them is to "have a good time, to laugh, and be involved in new adventures."

Chris added: "Her sacrifice, commitment, work, support, forgiveness – everything that she has given me over the years has been incredible. I couldn’t have done any of the things I’ve done without it."

His career skyrocketed when they were newlyweds and navigating becoming parents. "We were having kids the same time my career was taking off, same time we were getting married, same time we were getting to know each other. "

It feels like we got to know each other halfway through our relationship, five, six years ago. In a beautiful way. Once our kids were out of nappies, things became a bit more manageable."

