Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana is a bombshell in BFF Victoria Beckham's dress

Gordon Ramsay looked so in love as he shared a photograph of his forever Valentine, his wife Tana, to mark Valentine's Day on Friday.

The restauranteur, 58, who has been married to Tana, 50, for 28 years, shared a photograph alongside his wife taken at Christmas. The power couple looked stylish and sophisticated, dressed for a black tie soirée.

Gordon cut a dapper figure in a black suit, whilst Tana channelled effortless elegance in an aubergine-hued draped dress straight from her best friend Victoria Beckham's wardrobe.

© Instagram Tana Ramsay looked incredible in the fig-hued dress designed by Victoria Beckham

It's not the first time the striking asymmetrical dress has been worn by an A-list celebrity.

The wife of David Beckham was seen wearing the dress from her eponymous fashion collection back in December when she styled it for a date night with her husband.

Taking to Instagram to show off her ultra-elegant ensemble, consisting of a romantic fig-coloured satin dress complete with an asymmetrical neckline and draped skirt, the former Spice Girl filmed a video of the dress. Take a look in the clip below...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham rocks the most beautiful date night dress

"Victoria Beckham's dress is the perfect choice for elegant soirées," the brand says of the gown. "It's bias-cut and artfully draped from satin in the label's rich 'Fig' shade and has a cowl neckline. The fit and flare shape is traced with an asymmetric panel."

Gordon and Tana's relationship with the Beckhams

© Instagram Victoria and Tana recently enjoyed a girls' date night together

Gordon and Tana's friendship with the Beckhams goes way back. Their paths first crossed when the TV chef catered the Beckhams' pre-World Cup party in 2006 and maintained a friendship as they raised their families for a time in the US.

Their connection has been heightened by having children of similar ages. Gordon and Tana share children Megan, 26, twins Jack and Holly, 25, Matilda, 23, six-year-old Oscar and baby Jesse, while Victoria and David are parents to Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13.

© Getty Gordon Ramsay, Tana Ramsay and David Beckham attend the official launch party of Lucky Cat

Gordon previously told The Sun: "Over the past 10 years we’ve naturally got on. I see how hard David and Victoria work.

"But the connection is our ambition to get all eight children through school, college, university, and then dust ourselves down, when the kids are in their 20s, as hving been decent parents. That’s hard. We feed off each other.

"Three girls and a boy, and three boys and a girl – you’d be amazed at the synergy. We’ve promised that no one dates anybody, and so far…"