Victoria Beckham wears plunging cut-out dress to pay tribute to Tana Ramsay

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Friday morning to wish her good friend Tana Ramsay a happy birthday. Victoria wore a very daring dress in the unearthed snap, which featured the former Spice Girl wearing a black, plunging, cut-out frock that showed off her fabulously tanned and glowing skin. Tana looked as pretty as ever in a lovely floral number.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham left stunned by birthday cake during family dinner

Former Spice Girl Victoria wrote: "Happy Birthday @TanaRamsay!! We love you!!! Kisses xxx"

© Instagram Victoria wore a plunging dress in birthday tribute to good friend Tana Ramsay

Tana and VB have been friends for many years - and so have their husbands, football legend David and iconic catering extraordinaire Gordon. The awesome foursome's paths first crossed when the TV chef catered the Beckhams' pre-World Cup party in 2006 and maintained a friendship ever since.

The clan, which includes all their children (nine altogether!), haven't looked back since, enjoying holidays and nights out together.



Mutual appreciation

Victoria celebrated her 50th birthday earlier this year and mother-of-six Tana paid tribute to the fashionista on her special day, with an array of throwback snaps from fun times they have shared over the years.

© Getty Tana Ramsay and Victoria Beckham have been friends for nearly 20 years

The author of Tana Ramsay's Family Kitchen penned: "Happy happy birthday to a very special person in my life @victoriabeckham you are a true friend who has been the most amazing support and inspiration and most importantly we have the best fun x I love you so much, have the best day!!!"

Holiday fun

Earlier this month, Victoria and Manchester United superstar David shared snaps of themselves enjoying dinner with their longtime besties, Gordon and Tana, during a sun-soaked trip to Italy.

© Instagram The Beckhams and the Ramsays have been friends for years

The glamorous set of friends enjoyed a delicious meal at Quattro Passi and uploaded various pictures of the sumptuous dinner. Afterwards, Victoria and Tana hilariously took to the back of the restaurant's branded van; David's pictures showed Tana and VB laughing and joking in the cargo area.

Victoria Beckham and Tana Ramsay on holiday

How we wish we had been a fly on the wall for that one!