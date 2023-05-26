Tana Ramsay gives BFF Victoria Beckham a run for her money in funky flares

If there's one girls' night out we'd love to secure an invite to, it's a soirée thrown by Tana Ramsay and Victoria Beckham.

The stylish duo proved they are total best friend goals when they enjoyed a fun-filled evening with close pal Jo Manoukian, posing for some bleary-eyed snaps at the end of the night. Proving VB isn't the only fashionista in town, Tana gave the Spice Girls singer-turned-designer a run for her money in a cool pair of forest green flares.

Keeping the rest of her look simple, Gordon Ramsay's wife tucked a classic white T-shirt into her statement trousers.

The 48-year-old star wore her brunette hair down loose in soft waves and kept her jewellery minimal and understated, finishing off the look with a casual pair of white trainers.

Meanwhile, Victoria opted for a slinky black jumpsuit, offering a peek at her lace bra in the elegant eveningwear.

© Instagram Tana Ramsay looked lovely in forest green flares for a girls' night out with Victoria Beckham

Uploading the snaps to Instagram, Tana wrote: "So blessed to have these two as my besties ! I hope we never stop laughing #GirlsNight".

Tana's Instagram followers enthused: "Friendship is so precious" and, "Beautiful ladies x".

© Instagram VB and Tana were also joined by friend Jo Manoukian

Tana Ramsay and Victoria Beckham's friendship explained:

Tana and Victoria have been friends for over 25 years, and their respective husbands Gordon Ramsay and David Beckham are just as close.

Their friendship reportedly solidified when Gordon catered the Beckhams' pre-World Cup party in 2006.

The families often spend the holidays together, jetting out to Miami every summer and staying at their holiday homes in Cornwall and the Cotswolds while residing in the UK.

© Instagram Victoria and Tana have been friends for over 25 years

Their connection has been heightened by having children of similar ages. Gordon and Tana share children Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, Matilda, 21, and four-year-old Oscar, while Victoria and David are parents to Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11.

Gordon previously told The Sun: "Over the past 10 years we’ve naturally got on. I see how hard David and Victoria work.

© Instagram The Beckhams and the Ramsays have been friends for years

"But the connection is our ambition to get all eight children through school, college, university, and then dust ourselves down, when the kids are in their 20s, as having been decent parents. That’s hard. We feed off each other.

"Three girls and a boy, and three boys and a girl – you’d be amazed at the synergy. We’ve promised that no one dates anybody, and so far…"

© Alamy Tana and Victoria (pictured in 2010) are perfectly in sync when it comes to their wardrobes

Tana has been known to take style notes from Victoria in the past, with both ladies favouring a sporty off-duty aesthetic in baseball caps and gymwear.

However, Tana's style is typically more girly than the Wannabe singer's signature polished look, opting for sequinned dresses and flirty minis for special occasions.

