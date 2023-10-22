Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly is the double of mum Tana after major hair transformation

Holly Ramsay officially joined the dark side on Saturday after departing from her glossy blonde locks to a deep brunette - and she couldn't look more like her mum, Tana.

Gordon Ramsay's 23-year-old daughter took to Instagram to debut her new It-girl hairstyle, reclining on a large textured armchair and rocking a berry-print co-ord to unveil her brand new look.

"Hard launch," the star captioned her photo, which received an immediate response from her new beau, Adam Peaty, who shared a reactive "WOW" in the comments.

© Instagram Holly Ramsay transformed her look by going brunette

Holly's chocolate brown hair fell past her shoulders in natural waves as she rocked a fresh makeup-free look and fluttery eyelash extensions.

"Omg you look like your mum! So cute," wrote a fan in the comments, as another agreed: "You look exactly like your mom."

"You look amazing! Dark hair suits you so well," chimed in a third. "You are your mothers twin. That’s so sweet."

© Instagram Holly and her lookalike mum, Tana, now share the same hair colour

Holly's hair switch up makes her look undeniably similar to her lookalike mum Tana Ramsay, who recently lifted the lid on her and chef Gordon's plans to expand their brood with a sixth child.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's family life

Whilst the couple already have their hands full with five children, Megan, 24, twins Holly and Jack, 23, Tilly, 21, and Oscar, four, the celebrity chef's wife Tana, 49, hasn't yet ruled out baby number six.

"I've got a little secret… Tana wants another one," Hell's Kitchen chef Gordon, 56, revealed on the Dish podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett.

© Getty Gordon and Tana share five children together

He went on to detail his reluctance to have another child, joking that their family would need "two buses" in order to ferry around their kids.

"It's like going to school, going out for dinner in two buses. And secondly, I'm going to be the oldest [expletive] at school. 'Who's your grandad?'"