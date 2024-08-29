Tana Ramsay has a total Baywatch moment in red swimsuit on sun-soaked holiday

Tana Ramsay looked radiant in red as she soaked up the sunshine with her celebrity chef husband Gordon Ramsay.

The mother-of-six, who welcomed her son Jesse James Ramsay nine months ago, donned a vibrant red swimsuit complete with a plunging neckline as she joined her family on a boat trip earlier this week.

Looking beautiful and bronzed, Tana, 50, beamed beside her husband who wore a matching red top, black cap and reflective sunglasses.

© Instagram Tana and Gordon twinned in red on their sun-soaked holiday

In another heartwarming snap from the Ramsays' family vacation, Tana was seen swimming alongside her youngest son Jesse, who splashed about in an inflatable rubber ring.

© Instagram Tana was seen splashing around with her youngest son, Jesse

"Hello from the beach," penned Tana and Gordon's daughter Holly, 24, who shared a series of holiday postcards with her 376k Instagram followers.

Sharing her mother's summer glow, Holly looked equally goddess-like as she donned a white crochet bikini from All Saints.

© Instagram Holly was the image of her mother, Tana

Tana's family life

The Ramsay family's sun-soaked break comes shortly after Tana opened up for the first time about her birth stories with her six children; Megan, 25, Jack and Holly, 24, Matilda, 22, Oscar, five and baby Jesse.

Speaking with Giovanna Fletcher on a podcast episode of Happy Mum, Happy Baby, she spoke candidly about her Kitchen Nightmares star husband being absent from her first four births.

"He would've gotten all squeamish and probably fainted and all the attention would’ve been on him, and this is my moment," Tana told host Giovanna. "It didn't ever really bother me and I actually felt quite happy when we talked about it," she admitted.

© Instagram Gordon and Tana welcomed Jesse in November last year

While the Hell's Kitchen star wasn't present for the birth of his eldest children, Gordon was there when Tana gave birth to their two youngest children, Oscar and Jesse

"I don’t know what changed; it’s just he wanted to be there. I felt it would be nice," Tana clarified.

© Instagram Gordon was present for the births of his two youngest sons

Tana sadly experienced a miscarriage during her fifth pregnancy when she was five months pregnant, and thinks the family's loss could be the reason behind Gordon wanting to be there for during her last two deliveries.

"A happy picture taken of us celebrating Megan’s 18th, I was just under 20 weeks pregnant," Tana shared on Instagram on what would've been her late son Rocky's seventh birthday.

"Little did we know, a few days later I would be holding our little boy Rocky - born with a strong heartbeat, but too little to survive. "Although it’s 7 years today, it still feels like yesterday. We all miss you everyday. We love you Rocky, forever in our hearts. I couldn’t do this without my family, you are everything to me."

