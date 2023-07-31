Whoopi Goldberg took fans by surprise recently when she debuted a stunning transformation on her Instagram. Wearing her signature specs and natural dreadlocks, the rest of Whoopi's style choices were almost unrecognizable as she posed for a fitting photo with celebrity designer Christian Siriano.

"Today I'm playing with the fabulous @csiriano," the Sister Act actress captioned her post, which saw her sporting a black and white coat with huge statement piece sleeves. The comedian and star of the The View paired the melodramatic upper body look with some understated black flared pants.

Meanwhile, Christian posed alongside the popular media personality looking very proud of his creation. Taking to his own social media, the womenswear brand owner captioned his set of photos of Whoopi at the fitting: "Fittings with an ICON just hit different!"

The fashion creator then opened up about the pair's history, revealing that their relationship as artist and muse goes back many years. "Love you Whoopi so much," he said. "Been creating looks for you for 15 years now, wow."

© Christian Siriano on Instagram Whoopi and Christian behind the scenes

His post brought in many compliments from both fans of his brand and The Lion King star. "I love that volume on her arms. You are really the GOAT of Project Runway," said one person, alluding to Christian's victory on the fourth season of the Bravo show which rocketed him to celebrity style stardom, and on which he is now a mentor.

"Love your designs, love Whoopi, combination is fabulous," another person penned. A third said with much enthusiasm: "The MOST FABULOUS THING I have seen today…hell, ALL WEEK!!!"

© Dimitrios Kambouris Whoopi loves unconventional style choices, as seen in her Valentino Met Gala 2021 look

Meanwhile over of the 67-year-old's post, several stars commented with love for her style experimentation, including Beyonce's mom Tina Lawson, who wrote: "Love this!" and added a red heart emoji. "You’re looking MARVELOUS Darling!" someone else wrote, while another gave praise for Christian. "He's a great designer and you look awesome! Love it!" they said.

Following his fitting with Whoopi, Christian took to his socials again that day to share an insight into his styling of Julia Fox for an episode of the latest season of Project Runway. He also recently revealed that he has been made a new creative director at HSN, working on a range called CWonder for the popular shopping network brand.

© Christian Siriano on Instagram Christian with Julia Fox and his denim creation for Project Runway

Whoopi recently made waves in her sector as she left the set of The View following an argument with her co-host Sunny Hostin. The two stars were discussing a recent viral video which featured Miranda Lambert criticizing fans for taking selfies during her performance when the argument arose.

The 54-year-old suggested that having paid for their tickets, fans should be allowed to do as they chose when it comes to issues such as photos. But Whoopi seriously disagreed. "If you're going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don't come," was her reply to Sunny's point.

Whoopi then got up from her seat and headed into the audience, stunning viewers and her co-stars alike prior to the network cutting to an advert break.