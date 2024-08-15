Kim Kardashian turns heads in daring white cut out dress as she reveals her kids are 'sneakily setting her up on dates'

Kim Kardashian was a vision of glamour as she stepped out in Manhattan on Wednesday, making a striking appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The 43-year-old reality star, who has recently ventured into the world of scripted television, showcased her enviable figure in a daring white ensemble that turned heads.

Kim, known for her trendsetting style, opted for a bold fashion choice, pairing a revealing white bra top with a matching skirt that was delicately held up by a slim string.

During her appearance, the Skims founder revealed that her kids have been trying to set her up on dates: "Like they have lists and they are sneakily trying to set me up on dates. They have lists," she confessed adding that Saint wants her to date a soccer or basketball player.

"I'm like, guys, this is what I want right now," she added.

Meanwhile, her outfit drew much attention. The skirt wrapped around her waist and upper body, accentuating her famously trim waist. Her look was completed with transparent heels, which added a touch of elegance, while her freshly manicured nails offered the perfect finishing touch.

Her long, dark hair was styled into effortless waves that cascaded down her right shoulder, perfectly framing her face.

© NBC Kim Kardashian poses backstage

A classic center part added to the sleekness of the look, while her makeup was nothing short of flawless. Kim rocked jet-black eyeliner, volumizing mascara, a touch of blush, and a glossy tint on her lips, ensuring all eyes were on her as she arrived.

Kim’s entrance was nothing short of spectacular. Stepping out of her vehicle before heading into the studio, she radiated a mix of glam and cool, making a powerful statement without uttering a word.

© NBC Kim wows the crowds in daring white dress

Earlier in the day, she was spotted with her daughter North, 11, who was seen carrying the family’s adorable dog. Kim shares North, along with Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with ex husband Kanye West, maintaining a strong presence in her children’s lives despite her busy schedule.

In addition to her high-profile public appearances, Kim has been making significant moves behind the scenes.

© Instagram Kim showcases her incredibly slim waist

She recently signed a first-look deal with Disney's 20th Television to develop scripted shows, marking a major step in her expanding career. This deal follows her successful role in the latest season of FX's American Horror Story and the upcoming Hulu legal drama All's Fair, both of which are produced by the entertainment powerhouse and the acclaimed writer-director Ryan Murphy.

As part of her new venture, Kim will collaborate with her close friend, La La Anthony, 42, and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, 50.

© Instagram Jimmy welcomes Kim on his show

The trio is set to work on a show based on La La’s best-selling book, The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex and Happiness. The series, which is reportedly already in development, is titled Group Chat and promises to bring a fresh perspective to television, with Kenya creating the show and La La starring.

Reflecting on this exciting new chapter, Kim expressed her enthusiasm for storytelling in a statement: “I’m incredibly interested in telling stories that are personal, complicated, and relevant, drawing from my own experiences and those familiar to me.

© Instagram Kim looks incredible

“Having had a front-row seat to the exceptional team at 20th Television during American Horror Story: Delicate, I’m thrilled to dive into developing my first wave of television projects with Karey Burke and Eric Schrier’s team, and to continue working alongside Craig Erwich and his entire group at Hulu and Disney.”

Craig Erwich, Disney Television Group president, and Karey Burke, head of 20th Television, also shared their excitement about the partnership. “Kim is a multi-hyphenate in every sense of the word, who has her finger on the pulse of the zeitgeist while simultaneously helping to define it,” they said in a joint statement.

“Her success in television with our teams—from The Kardashians to American Horror Story: Delicate—coupled with her ability to capture the imaginations of millions, puts her in a unique position to develop and produce stories that will undoubtedly pierce the culture.”