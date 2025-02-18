Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pamela Anderson just wore her most daring outfit to date in must-see photos
Subscribe
Pamela Anderson just wore her most daring outfit to date in must-see photos
Digital Cover celebrity-style© Rich Polk

Pamela Anderson just wore her most daring outfit to date in must-see photos

The Last Show Girl actress stunned in Vivienne Westwood for the star-studded event

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Pamela Anderson is no stranger to rocking a daring headpiece that is sure to raise a few eyebrows. Who can forget when the Baywatch star turned up at the 1999 MTV VMAs in a plunging white corset teamed with a sheer sequin skirt and giant pink feathered hat?

The bold look has been a source of style inspiration for a slew of stars today. In 2018, Kim Kardashian paid homage to the iconic ensemble as she dressed up as Pamela for Halloween. Kelly Ripa also wore the Ivy Supersonic hat with a denim look in 2003. 

Pamela Anderson wore a tulle hat by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2025 © Mattpapz / BACKGRID
Pamela Anderson wore a tulle hat by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2025

It seems Pamela is going back to her wild '90s roots as she donned a dramatic tulle hat courtesy of Andrea Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood while attending a Q&A for The Last Show Girl at the Curzon in Soho, London.

The voluminous white headpiece was crafted from mesh and adorned with billowing ruffles. The 57-year-old styled the eye-catching number with an oversized grey blazer and matching A-line skirt layered over a simple white shirt that fell to the knee with a creased look. The monochromatic ensemble was teamed with a pair of sheer black tights and pointed-toe white heels. 

Pamela attended her Last Show Girl Q&A at the Curzon Soho © Mattpapz / BACKGRID
Pamela attended her Last Show Girl Q&A at the Curzon Soho

Pamela opted for her signature makeup-free complexion for the occasion while her luscious blonde locks were hidden beneath the bold headpiece. The star's radiant skin was no doubt thanks to Sonsie's Super Serum.

The actress has been favoring understated monochromatic ensembles lately with a touch of drama courtesy of a statement accessory. All eyes were on Pamela's bridal-inspired headpiece that oozed vintage luxury during Christian Dior's spring couture 2025 show. 

Pamela Anderson attened Christian Dior's Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture Show in Paris© David Fisher/Shutterstock
Pamela Anderson attened Christian Dior's Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture Show in Paris

Pamela opted for a grey-tailored suit ensemble that featured a sleek and structured silhouette. The monochrome wool look boasted a long-sleeved, fitted blazer jacket that featured drape detailing on the bodice and was cinched at the waist by a skinny black leather belt. The sleek outfit was elevated by a thick black headband attached to a black birdcage veil.

While in London, the star appeared on The Graham Norton Show to discuss her new movie. Pamela spoke candidly about the future: "There are lots of things in the works, so I am deciding what I want to do next. 

"I want challenging roles, I want to transform and see what I am made of. I feel like I have only just scratched the surface."

Pamela wore custom Jacquemus © Getty Images
Pamela wore custom Jacquemus

Most recently, Pamela stunned in a custom white Jacquemus gown on the 2025 BAFTAs red carpet. The floor-length garment, which was look 38 from the French fashion house's fall 2025 show, featured an elegant bardot neckline and a corseted bodice.

The dress was adorned with stylish ruching and a dramatic train. Pamela completed her ethereal look with matching bow-topped heels and a custom diamond-encrusted Pandora necklace. 

The mother-of-two styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves with curtain bangs while once more opting for a makeup-free base.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More