Pamela Anderson just wore her most daring outfit to date in must-see photos

Pamela Anderson is no stranger to rocking a daring headpiece that is sure to raise a few eyebrows. Who can forget when the Baywatch star turned up at the 1999 MTV VMAs in a plunging white corset teamed with a sheer sequin skirt and giant pink feathered hat?

The bold look has been a source of style inspiration for a slew of stars today. In 2018, Kim Kardashian paid homage to the iconic ensemble as she dressed up as Pamela for Halloween. Kelly Ripa also wore the Ivy Supersonic hat with a denim look in 2003.

© Mattpapz / BACKGRID Pamela Anderson wore a tulle hat by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2025

It seems Pamela is going back to her wild '90s roots as she donned a dramatic tulle hat courtesy of Andrea Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood while attending a Q&A for The Last Show Girl at the Curzon in Soho, London.

The voluminous white headpiece was crafted from mesh and adorned with billowing ruffles. The 57-year-old styled the eye-catching number with an oversized grey blazer and matching A-line skirt layered over a simple white shirt that fell to the knee with a creased look. The monochromatic ensemble was teamed with a pair of sheer black tights and pointed-toe white heels.

© Mattpapz / BACKGRID Pamela attended her Last Show Girl Q&A at the Curzon Soho

Pamela opted for her signature makeup-free complexion for the occasion while her luscious blonde locks were hidden beneath the bold headpiece. The star's radiant skin was no doubt thanks to Sonsie's Super Serum.

The actress has been favoring understated monochromatic ensembles lately with a touch of drama courtesy of a statement accessory. All eyes were on Pamela's bridal-inspired headpiece that oozed vintage luxury during Christian Dior's spring couture 2025 show.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Pamela Anderson attened Christian Dior's Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture Show in Paris

Pamela opted for a grey-tailored suit ensemble that featured a sleek and structured silhouette. The monochrome wool look boasted a long-sleeved, fitted blazer jacket that featured drape detailing on the bodice and was cinched at the waist by a skinny black leather belt. The sleek outfit was elevated by a thick black headband attached to a black birdcage veil.

While in London, the star appeared on The Graham Norton Show to discuss her new movie. Pamela spoke candidly about the future: "There are lots of things in the works, so I am deciding what I want to do next.

"I want challenging roles, I want to transform and see what I am made of. I feel like I have only just scratched the surface."

© Getty Images Pamela wore custom Jacquemus

Most recently, Pamela stunned in a custom white Jacquemus gown on the 2025 BAFTAs red carpet. The floor-length garment, which was look 38 from the French fashion house's fall 2025 show, featured an elegant bardot neckline and a corseted bodice.

The dress was adorned with stylish ruching and a dramatic train. Pamela completed her ethereal look with matching bow-topped heels and a custom diamond-encrusted Pandora necklace.

The mother-of-two styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves with curtain bangs while once more opting for a makeup-free base.