Pamela Anderson is a scene-stealer in dramatic, waist-cinching ensemble at Dior Haute Couture show
The Last Showgirl star donned a 1940s-inspired birdcage veil

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Pamela Anderson brought a touch of drama to the star-studded front row of Christian Dior's spring couture 2025 collection on Monday. All eyes were on the actress' bridal-inspired headpiece that oozed vintage luxury.

The Last Showgirl star donned a grey tailored suit ensemble that featured a sleek and structured silhouette. The monochrome wool look boasted a long-sleeved, fitted blazer jacket that featured drape detailing on the bodice and was cinched at the waist by a skinny black leather belt. The garment was styled with a pair of matching wide-leg trousers and pointed-toe kitten heels.

Pamela Anderson attened Christian Dior's Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture Show in Paris© David Fisher/Shutterstock
The polished outfit was elevated by a thick black headband attached to a black birdcage veil. The eye-catching accessory echoed back to post-World War II fashion, with the 1940s seeing a transition from typical longer wedding veils to these structured decorations adorned on pillbox hats.  

Pamela was joined by the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy, Jenna Ortega, Venus Williams, and Karlie Kloss on the front row. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (15120401dj) Anya Taylor-Joy Christian Dior show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2025, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 27 Jan 2025© David Fisher/Shutterstock
Anya looked sensational in an asymmetrical black bodysuit paired with a maxi skirt crafted from fringing. The look was teamed with a pair of black buttery leather long-sleeved gloves.

The fashion house's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, tapped into childish fantasy and fairytales for her spring couture collection. The runway saw pannier skirts meet with frilly bloomers, while draped fabric danced around the floral-embroidered hemlines. The outcome was an excess of ruffles, fringing, and feathers.

It's not just the Dior show that the Baywatch star has graced this week. The actress has a full schedule ahead of her in the French capital and was spotted at Chanel's spring/summer 2025 Haute Couture show on Tuesday.

Pamela looked stunning in the ethereal number© David Fisher/Shutterstock
Pamela was a vision in an all-white ensemble that featured a pair of airy pleated trousers and a matching draped blouse adorned with ruffles on the bodice. The 57-year-old exuded Parisian flair as she accessorized with a white Chanel clutch bag and a pair of black-rimmed sunglasses.

Kylie Jenner was the epitome of Parisian chic© David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner was also in attendance and teamed the fashion house's signature tweed pleated mini skirt with a matching cropped jacket. The beauty mogul slung a black Chanel cross-body bag around her bodice and oozed chic with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

Lily-Rose Depp attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 28, 2025 in Paris, France.© Corbis via Getty Images
Lily-Rose Depp oozed French-girl flair

Meanwhile, Lily-Rose Depp firmly kept her title as Chanel's It-girl in a tweed co-ord that featured feather frills on the hemline. The look was completed with a pair of black sheer tights and grey satin pumps.

