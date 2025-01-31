Pamela Anderson just perfected pyjama dressing - and it’s surprisingly chic

If anyone can make bedtime glamour a street-style moment, it’s Pamela Anderson.

The Baywatch alum just proved that pyjama dressing has awoken from its slumber - and it isn’t going to sleep anytime soon.

For her January 30 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 56-year-old sex-symbol turned style icon embraced a sexy-sophisticated take on loungewear, stepping out in an ultra-chic black ensemble that blurred the lines between bedtime and black tie.

© GC Images Pamela Anderson served effortless glamour in her black silk pyjamas while greeting fans in Hollywood

The look? A silky, slightly oversized button-up shirt with subtle jacquard detailing and matching flowing trousers, exuding an effortless sense of cool. Keeping things polished, Anderson paired the set with pearl-encrusted Chanel pumps—because why not add a little sparkle to your sleepwear? She topped it off with oversized Chanel sunglasses, the very same pair she wore just days earlier at the Chanel 2025 couture show.

On reflection, it appears her Chanel couture week ensemble also paid homage to the loungewear trend. Looking ethereal in an all-white pleated trouser and ruffled blouse set, she proved that nightwear dressing isn’t just a fleeting trend—it’s a full-on fashion movement.

© GC Images Pamela Anderson stunned in a chic black pyjama set with Chanel pumps outside 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

The moment was a long-awaited revival of the luxe-loungewear aesthetic, which reigned supreme in 2022 before fizzling out in favour of feather-trimmed sleep sets. "Nothing says 'do it for the 'gram' quite like a pair of feathered satin pyjamas, and they're so on trend right now—they were even spotted in the Barbie movie! Feather PJs have no doubt taken over your Instagram feed in recent years," explained Hello!’s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce, Leanne Bayley.

But Anderson’s approach is refreshingly fuss-free. "I’ve always been a little bit of a rebel. I decided that I don’t have to wear makeup every day or be in a hair and makeup chair every day... I’m trying to find what my next incarnation is. I’m a farm girl, but I love glamour, and I love beauty,” she shared in a recent interview with Elle.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Pamela Anderson donned an ethereal plisse nightwear-inspired look for Chanel's 2025 Haute Couture show

And what makes her looks even more compelling? Anderson styles herself. At the 2025 Golden Globes, she revealed to Variety that her stunning Oscar de la Renta moment was entirely self-curated, proving she doesn’t need a glam team to make a statement.

To take pyjamas from bedroom to street, channel Pamela and anchor the look with classic neutral pumps or sleek accessories. Whether it’s an all-black silk set or a dreamy white ensemble, one thing is clear: the pyjama trend is officially back, and Pamela Anderson is leading the charge.