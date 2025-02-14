Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pamela Anderson is unrecognisable in bodycon mini dress before makeup ban
Pamela Anderson wearing a black dress and no makeup© Instagram

The former Baywatch icon used to love the glamorous makeup look...

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Pamela Anderson has been going sans makeup for over two years now and we are totally on board (and used) to her incredible, makeup-free face. Her glowing skin and blemish-free complexion are the stuff of dreams and the 57-year-old looks half her age.

But as we know, it wasn't always this way. The blonde beauty has always enjoyed cosmetics and we couldn't believe how different the actress looks in this throwback snap from 2020.

Pamela Anderson attends the Andreas Kronthaler For Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2019 in Paris, France. © Dave Benett/Getty Images
Pamela in 2020

The mother-of-two posed alongside the late Dame Vivienne Westwood at the Andreas Kronthaler For Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer show, which was part of Paris Fashion Week at the time.

The Barb Wire actress wore a teeny asymmetrical dress which was of the two-tone variety, and she added a theatrical fascinator that came with mesh detail.

Pamela was known for her glam makeup look in the past© Getty Images
Pamela was known for her glam makeup look in the past

 Makeup-wise, Pamela added lashings of mascara, heavy eyeliner, a deep, tanned complexion, and red lipstick. She looked so different!

Pamela's makeup ban

In 2023, the star opted to go totally makeup-free, even on the red carpet.

Reflecting on her pivotal decision, the blonde bombshell told the Today Show that year: "I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, 'I’m going to challenge beauty.' I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within and you don’t have to play the game."

Pamela has embraced the no makeup look and looks wonderful© Stefanie Keenan
Pamela looks more beautiful than ever

Pamela, whose Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, was a huge hit, was met with huge support from fellow celebrities for her daring choice. Freaky Friday Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, who is also her co-star in the newly released film, The Last Showgirl, even dedicated a post to Pamela on Instagram at the time.

Billie Lourd, Kiernan Shipka, Pamela Anderson, Brenda Song and Jamie Lee Curtis of 'The Last Showgirl' pose in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro during the Toronto International Film Festival at InterContinental Toronto Centre on September 06, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario© Gareth Cattermole
Jamie Lee Curtis is hugely supportive of Pamela's bare-faced chic

Shouting from the rooftops about her pal, she said: "THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN! @pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures and this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion."

