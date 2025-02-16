Pamela Anderson looks like a modern-day Marilyn Monroe at 2025 BAFTAS

Pamela Anderson turned everyone's head at the 2025 BAFTAS and we can't get over her incredible red-carpet look.

The stunning actress positively glistened as she posed for waiting photographers, wearing a delightful white ruched, off-the-shoulder gown with a midi hemline. She accessorised to perfection with a diamond choker necklace and matching white stiletto high heels. How gorgeous did she look?

© Getty Images Pamela Anderson wowed at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards

We adored her new hair too - the former Baywatch star appeared to have a bit of a transformation!

© Getty Images for BAFTA Pamela's hair stole the show - check out the fringe!

Normally, the 57-year-old wears her trademark blonde mane with a centre parting, but new for her UK trip, she appeared to have had a fringe cut in, which famed her flawless face. Fringes are very on-trend right now in the hair world, don't you know!

The actress went makeup-free once again at the showbiz bash, of which Bvlgari was the official supporting partner. Her skin looked fresh and glowing, and the mother-of-two looked younger than ever. Taking off makeup never looked so good.

Pamela hits London

Pamela, who was previously married to rocker Tommy Lee, has been in the UK for a few days now, appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday evening.

Wearing a Burberry dress coat, the Canadian star spoke about her career. The actress whose new film The Last Showgirl is out now, said: "There are lots of things in the works, so I am deciding what I want to do next. I want challenging roles, I want to transform and see what I am made of. I feel like I have only just scratched the surface."

Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl

Speaking about her new film, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination, she remarked: "It's a very relatable story and I had a lot of empathy for the character – I fell in love with her. It is very touching and beautiful and not at all violent or exploitative towards women. We shot the movie in 18 days, which was wild. Playing Roxy in Chicago on Broadway was the warm-up for this role and I am so proud to be a part of it. I love independent cinema, and I can't wait to do more."