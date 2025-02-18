GMA's Lara Spencer turns heads in figure-hugging leather pants

Lara Spencer turned up the heat on Valentine's Day as she rocked a stylish leather number while hosting Good Morning America.

The news anchor looked sensational as she donned a pair of buttery leather, high-waisted black pants. The straight-leg garment featured a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated Lara's killer physique.

The sleek pants were teamed with a long-sleeved, ribbed navy cardigan adorned with a fluffy collar and elegant buttons. Lara completed her monochrome look with leather pointed-toe pumps and a pair of gold drop earrings.

The 55-year-old styled her luscious blond locks into bombshell curls while her makeup was left radiant with a silver eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude-stained lip.

Love was clearly in the air during Friday's instalment of the show as the studio was decked out with a range of colorful roses. Lara gave viewers a sneaky behind-the-scenes look on Instagram ahead of the show.

She said: "A little behind-the-scenes madness here at Good Morning America. I wanted to share with you what's coming up on the show today. We've got one woman's journey for love using a national newspaper."

The presenter is no stranger to flattering numbers, with her sartorial agenda boasting a slew of polished and sophisticated ensembles. Lara favors high-waisted pants and recently rocked a pair of flared black jeans with an ivory ribbed top while competing in a game of bowling. The look was accessorized with a skinny brown Gucci belt and a stack of jewelry.

Lara's flawless ensemble comes after she enjoyed a romantic getaway to Courchevel, France, with her husband, Richard McVey, at the beginning of the month.

The TV host shared a glimpse of her snow-filled getaway that saw her indulging in some après ski as well as hitting the slopes in style.

The first image posted on Instagram depicted the couple posing up in the mountains with a bright blue sky beaming behind them. Lara exuded glamor in a red turtleneck jumper layered beneath a grey fur coat and accessorised with black oval sunglasses.

© Instagram Photo shared by Lara Spencer on Instagram February 2025 featuring her husband Richard McVey from a vacation in Courchevel, France

Meanwhile, Richard, who is an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings, smiled next to his wife dressed in a white quarter-zip jumper and a black gilet.

Lara penned: "My favorite way to ski #apres. Fake fur — always."

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and now reside in Greenwich, Connecticut. Lara, who has been at the helm of Good Morning America since 2011, shares two children, Duff and Katharine, with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer.