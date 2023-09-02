Lara Spencer wows in sheer gown as she sends fans wild with wedding photo

The GMA host tied the knot with her husband Richard in 2018

Lara Spencer dazzled her Instagram followers as she shared a snap of her breathtaking sheer wedding gown on Friday.

The Good Morning America anchor posted a carousel of photos from her 2018 wedding to mark her fifth year anniversary with her husband Richard McVey.

The star looked absolutely stunning in her Adam Zohar floor-length wedding gown, which featured a fitted silhouette with a high neck, finished with a mermaid skirt that draped across the floor. The sleeveless dress had a sheer finish, covered in lace flower embroidery.

Lara wore her hair in an elegant updo for her big day, accessorizing with a pair of sparkly silver earrings to complete the look.

Perfectly coordinated with his wife, Lara's entrepreneur husband Richard wore a white tuxedo jacket, with a white shirt, a pair of black trousers, and a matching black bow tie for the big day.

The carousel of photos showed the married couple posing in front of a series of backdrops including a dreamy mountain view. Lara captioned the post: "5 years ago today, baby! Happy Anniversary to my partner in crime, confidante, and best friend."

© Instagram Lara Spencer with husband Richard McVey in a photo shared on Instagram

Fans and friends wasted no time sharing their well wishes for the happy couple, including Lara's fellow ABC show hosts. Deborah Roberts wrote: "Awww. Happy anniversary you two lovebirds." While news anchor Rebecca Jarvis added: "Stunning!! Happy anniversary you two."

Good Morning America's Sam Champion also commented on the post, writing: "LOVE YOU BOTH."

© Instagram Photo shared by Lara Spencer on Instagram June 19 next to her husband Richard and her kids Duff and Katharine

The couple tied the knot in Colorado after they got engaged in January 2018 – after first meeting when a mutual friend set them up on a blind date.

Both Lara and Richard had been previously married, and the GMA host shares two children, Katharine and Duff, with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer, while Richard is the father of three grown-up children.

