Lara Spencer shares radiant selfie with hubby during time away from GMA

Lara Spencer is making the best out of winter while there is still some good snow.

The Good Morning America anchor is currently on a well deserved vacation away from dreary New York City, hitting the slopes in luxurious Courchevel, France.

And as she shared a glimpse of her fabulous getaway alongside her husband Richard McVey, she left fans feeling quite envious!

Over the weekend, Lara took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from the French mountains, as she enjoyed some après-ski time.

The first was a sweet selfie of her and Richard, in which she appeared wearing a red turtleneck paired with an oatmeal-hued fur coat, and there is a beautiful, bright blue sky behind them.

Next was a photo of their group of friends, an assortment of Aperol Spritzes in front of them and a snowy mountain behind, and lastly one of Lara and a friend standing in the snow.

© Instagram Lara and Richard enjoying après-ski

"My favorite way to ski #apres," Lara wrote in her caption, before noting: "Fake fur — always," of her coat."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Fun fun!!" as others followed suit with: "So jealous!" and: "Love the jacket and the boots," as well as: "Looks like so much fun and I love your boots Lara."

© Instagram The couple has been married since 2018

Lara is a mom to two kids, son Duff, 23, and Katharine, 20, who she shares with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer, who she was married to from 2000 to 2015.

© Instagram The anchor recently had surgery on both her feet

Duff is a student at Southern Methodist University, while his youngest sister goes to Vanderbilt University, where Lara's colleague George Stephanopoulos' daughter Harper is also a student.

© Instagram The doting mom with her two kids

Lara lives in Greenwich, Connecticut with her husband Richard, an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings who she married in 2018, as well as her beloved dogs.

She has been part of the Good Morning America family since 2011, and she has been working for ABC since 1999.