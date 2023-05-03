GMA's Lara Spencer is a vixen in figure-hugging skinny jeans for special outing

Ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles III, Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has been dispatched to the UK to share some of the best moments from the historic ceremony.

On Wednesday, the star was visiting Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, which is owned by the charity the King founded, The Princes Trust. It was announced earlier this year that the property would be opened to the public in a new initiative to help tackle loneliness and isolation. Lara shared several stunning photos from inside the home as well as other highlights from her trip to the Scottish town.



WATCH: Lara Spencer reveals what happens on GMA set when cameras aren't rolling

The mom-of-two wowed in a figure-hugging pair of skinny jeans that highlighted her gorgeous figure, and she added a pair of thigh-high brown boots to the ensemble alongside a thematically-appropriate tartan coat.

She also shared some daring tartan outfits, including an off-the-shoulder look that was on a series of mannequins as well as meetings with royal fans excited for the main event and even a cup of coffee with a beautiful piece of art.

INSIDE: Lara Spencer's new feature inside spectacular Connecticut home sparks reaction from fans

Sharing her thoughts on the matter, Lara penned: "Scenes from a GMA shoot in the Scottish countryside learning about a very special place called Dumfries House. Cozy plaid, amazing people, special finds....coming to @goodmorningamerica."

Lara is enjoying some time in Scotland ahead of the Coronation

Fans were ecstatic with the photos she shared, with one enthusing: "Boot game!" alongside a flame emoji, while a second added: "Love you Lara, watch the show every day!!"

Another keen fashion observer said: "That red tartan jacket," and a fourth commented: "Jealous!!!!"

Lara's fashion is often breathtaking and at the Oscars she wowed in a daring dress, donning a red Kaufman Franco gown with some perfectly placed cut-outs.

The gown featured a one-shoulder neckline, and had a cut-out across her stomach which gave way to the dress's totally bare back.

The GMA star met with royal fans

The popular presenter made sure to give the key feature of her dress all of the attention it deserved, and posed by a giant Oscar award statue, giving her back to the camera as she leaned on to the oversized sculpture.

DISCOVER: Lara Spencer's daughter shares glimpse into family home amid bittersweet change

READ: George Stephanopoulos and co-star Lara Spencer to face same bittersweet change in family

"Both of us went backless," she fittingly joked in her caption, and fans did not hesitate to take to the comments section under the post and give her compliments galore.

"Nailed it, stunning lady in red," one fan wrote, as others said: "Best dressed of the entire night!" and: "Omg, you look fabulous," as well as: "You are stunning in that dress!!!" plus another fan also added: "Wow, you look absolutely beautiful my dear."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.