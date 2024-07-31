Lara Spencer wows in figure-hugging red dress as she takes center stage on GMA

Lara Spencer ensured all eyes were on her on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America, as the TV star stepped out in a head-turning red dress.

The GMA anchor opted for a figure-hugging design emblazoned with blue flowers, and teamed it with a pair of red heels.

Lara was on the show along with main anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, as they interviewed Matt Damon ahead of the release of his latest film, The Instigators.

Michael Strahan remained absent from the show, with the star having been off for two weeks on a family vacation.

STAR REEL

Lara is a popular member of GMA, having been working on the ABC morning news show since 1999.

Along with her role on GMA, she also has her own successful production company, DuffKat, named after her two children, Duff and Katharine.

Lara has had a busy week, having returned to New York City on Tuesday evening following several days in Paris, where she was reporting on the Olympic Games.

© Instagram Lara Spencer recently returned to NYC from Paris, where she had co-hosted the Olympic coverage

On Tuesday, the TV personality shared a snapshot of herself on the streets of French capital and wrote: "Early morning walk before GMA. Last day in this magical city. Want to cherish every minute."

She had previously shared a picture with ABC host, James Longman, presenting to the cameras with the Eiffel Tower in the background. At the time, she captioned the show: "What a week."

© Instagram The GMA star in the French capital

During her time in Paris, Lara has been able to enjoy the culture and even squeezed a visit to some flea markets for a segment for the show.

When she isn't busy working, Lara loves nothing more than spending time with her family. She is married to husband Rich McVey, and had to get used to being an empty nester this year, following the departure of her youngest child Katharine, 19, who flew the nest to attend college in Nashville last August.

© Instagram Lara in London with her daughter Katharine

Katharine has now temporarily moved to London through her college program, meaning Lara will likely go and visit her sometime this summer. The proud mom recently shared photos from their mother-daughter trip to the UK's capital and announced that her teenager was staying on.

She posted a photo of them wearing matching red outfits at a restaurant in the UK and wrote: "In our red era. Goodbye for now London. Take care of my baby."

© Instagram The star with her husband Richard McVey

Katharine attends the prestigious Vanderbilt University in Nashville, which is also where Lara's co-star George's daughter Harper attends.

Throughout Katharine's first year at college, Lara has shared several updates with her followers. Just before her daughter left home, she posted a photo of the pair of them posing outside their house in Connecticut, which had been decorated with a balloon arch. "Today is the start of a new chapter in your life. Write your story, baby," she wrote in the caption.

© @lara.spencer Instagram Lara with her children Katharine and Duff

Ahead of Katharine leaving, Lara spoke to HELLO! about her children, and reflected on her feelings concerning her youngest daughter flying the nest. When asked how she was feeling about her daughter's plans to go to college, Lara confessed: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."

She also spoke about the benefit that was having both her kids at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, adding: "The impact of COVID on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings. "One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished."

The star's oldest son, Duff, attends Southern Methodist University in Dallas.