GMA's Lara Spencer goes full-on Barbie in outfit which needs to be seen

Pink is definitely the color of the moment, and Lara Spencer is the latest star to hop on the Barbie trend in a bright mini dress and heels.
The TV anchor looked stunning in a hot pink mini dress as she hosted Good Morning America on Friday, while matching with her co-anchor Eva Pilgrim, who opted for a pink blazer and a contrasting white shirt.
Lara styled her blonde hair in loose waves, whilst showing off her toned legs in the Barbie pink dress. As for her makeup, the 54-year-old opted for a soft smokey eye, a rosy blush, and a glossy lip to complete the look.
Posing alongside Eva and Andrea Fairweather Bailey in their matching styles, Lara shared a snap of her latest look on Instagram. She captioned the post: "Too much pink? NEVER!! Just livin in a Barbie world w my girls today on GMA."
Fans rushed straight to the comments section to have their say on the post, and one Instagram user wrote: "So fun, happy Barbie Friday!"
Another added: "You look amazing!" While a third penned: "Love the shoes."
It's not the first time that Lara has blown fans away with her stylish outfits. Earlier this month, the mother-of-two wowed her Instagram followers as she posed in a pair of fitted white trousers and a striking blue floral blazer during her trip to London.
Lara posed in the summertime ensemble alongside her GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts, as the pair attended Wimbledon alongside the Good Morning America team.
The star shared a carousel of photos from the trip with the caption: "Girls trip to #Wimbledon." Robin immediately responded to the post, writing: "Gooood times", whilst ABC News Correspondent Erielle Reshef added: "LOVE THESE pics and the two of you."
