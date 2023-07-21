GMA's Lara Spencer goes full-on Barbie in outfit which needs to be seen

Pink is definitely the color of the moment, and Lara Spencer is the latest star to hop on the Barbie trend in a bright mini dress and heels.

The TV anchor looked stunning in a hot pink mini dress as she hosted Good Morning America on Friday, while matching with her co-anchor Eva Pilgrim, who opted for a pink blazer and a contrasting white shirt.

© Instagram Lara teamed the mini dress with matching pink heels

Lara styled her blonde hair in loose waves, whilst showing off her toned legs in the Barbie pink dress. As for her makeup, the 54-year-old opted for a soft smokey eye, a rosy blush, and a glossy lip to complete the look.

Posing alongside Eva and Andrea Fairweather Bailey in their matching styles, Lara shared a snap of her latest look on Instagram. She captioned the post: "Too much pink? NEVER!! Just livin in a Barbie world w my girls today on GMA."

Fans rushed straight to the comments section to have their say on the post, and one Instagram user wrote: "So fun, happy Barbie Friday!"

Another added: "You look amazing!" While a third penned: "Love the shoes."

It's not the first time that Lara has blown fans away with her stylish outfits. Earlier this month, the mother-of-two wowed her Instagram followers as she posed in a pair of fitted white trousers and a striking blue floral blazer during her trip to London.

Lara posed in the summertime ensemble alongside her GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts, as the pair attended Wimbledon alongside the Good Morning America team.

The star shared a carousel of photos from the trip with the caption: "Girls trip to #Wimbledon." Robin immediately responded to the post, writing: "Gooood times", whilst ABC News Correspondent Erielle Reshef added: "LOVE THESE pics and the two of you."

