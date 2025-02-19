Pamela Anderson turns heads in all-white look in glowing photo during night out in Paris

Pamela Anderson has once again proven that white is her signature color as her sartorial agenda continues to showcase a stunning array of chic monochromatic looks.

The Last Showgirl actress was a vision in white as she stunned in an ethereal ensemble while attending the Cinemas Mk2 event in Paris on Tuesday. The look featured a pearl-toned crop top accented with elbow-length sleeves and a matching skirt cut elegantly on the ankle with a straight silhouette. The minimalist look was teamed with pointed-toe, patent-leather black boots.

© BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID Pamela Anderson stunned in an elegant ensemble

The 57-year-old swept her bombshell blond locks back into an effortless ponytail while sporting her signature makeup-free complexion. Pamela's glowing skin is no doubt courtesy of her co-founded brand Sonsie as she swears by the brand's Super Serum.

Pamela's Parisian outing follows on from her appearance at the 2025 BAFTA ceremony that saw her keep with her palette for a bridal-white look. The star exuded elegance in a custom white Jacquemus gown that was look number 38 from the fashion house's fall 2025 show.

© BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID Pamela Anderson attended the premiere The Last Showgirl at the MK2 cinema in Paris

The floor-length garment featured a stunning bardot neckline and a corseted bodice. The dress was adorned with modern ruching and a long train for a touch of drama. The look was completed with bow-topped sling-back stilettos and a diamond necklace courtesy of Pandora.

Pamela went makeup-free for the occasion following her move away from heavy glamor looks back in 2019. The star told People: "Make-up has a time and a place. I just feel in my personal life, it just didn't really make sense."

The Baywatch actress's trip to Paris came after her short stay in London that saw her appear on the Graham Norton Show. Pamela discussed her role in The Last Showgirl with the chat show host.

© BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID The actress went makeup free

She said: "I was making pickles and writing a cookbook and making my life beautiful no matter what but I had this kind of sadness thinking I had so much more to give.

"So, when the script arrived I thought, ''I am going to grab this part by the throat and do it."

Pamela also commented on the film's "relatable" plot and how she became drawn to her character Shelly Gardner.

© Getty Images Pamela wore custom Jacquemus

"It's a very relatable story and I had a lot of empathy for the character – I fell in love with her. It is a very touching and beautiful and not at all violent or exploitative towards women," she added.

"We shot the movie in 18 days, which was wild. Playing Roxy in Chicago on Broadway was the warm-up for this role and I am so proud to be a part of it. I love independent cinema, and I can't wait to do more."