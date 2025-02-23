Amanda Holden turns heads in ultra-sassy bikini during Barbados getaway

TV star Amanda Holden swapped leafy Surrey for sunny Barbados last week where she enjoyed a memorable trip with loved ones.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the Britain's Got Talent judge shared a glimpse inside her trip, including snippets with her two lookalike daughters, as well as outfit pictures shining a light on her enviable holiday wardrobe.

© Instagram Amanda rocked a sassy leopard print bikini

Amongst the sunkissed photos, Amanda, 54, uploaded a string of stunning bikini photos in which she could be seen rocking an array of figure-flattering swimwear sets from celeb-approved brand, Isabelle Meira.

© Instagram The TV star looked so chic in her stylish swimwear and straw cowboy hat

Embracing the warm sunshine, the mother-of-two playfully posed atop a 4x4 car in a bold leopard print bikini which she paired with a straw cowboy hat. She was also pictured on a sunlit balcony modelling a halter neck bikini in a chocolate brown hue. Take a look at her summer wardrobe in the video below...

Amanda ramped up the coastal glamour with a pair of retro tinted shades and a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet - a brand beloved by many including members of the royal family.

In her caption, Amanda simply wrote: "Bikinis from a lovely brand called @isabellemeiraswim."

The star's fans and friends inundated the comments section with sweet compliments. Blown away by Amanda's flawless physique, one follower wrote: "You look absolutely fabulous," while a second agreed: "Wow what beautiful photos," and a third commented: "Simply stunning Amanda, you look gorgeous. How do you do it?"

© Instagram Amanda's wardrobe is teeming with statement pieces

On her Instagram Stories, the Heart Breakfast presenter also uploaded a precious picture with her two daughters Lexi and Hollie whom she shares with her record producer husband, Chris Hughes.

© Instagram The radio presenter shared a heartwarming photo with her lookalike daughters Lexi and Hollie

The photo shows the trio posing from tallest to shortest on a golden stretch of sand with the sun setting behind them. Budding model Lexi, 19, beamed in a flowing green patterned dress while her sister Hollie, 13, rocked a white bandeau top and a satin lilac skirt.

Amanda, meanwhile, donned a chic paisley shirt dress complete with a scalloped hemline.

Amanda's family life

Amanda and Chris met in 2003 and later walked down the aisle in 2008. Of their marriage, the presenter previously told HELLO! in 2019: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives.

© Getty Images Chris and Amanda began dating in 2004

"He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."

The couple are raising their family in a palatial Surrey home complete with an outdoor swimming pool, multiple bedrooms and a home gym.