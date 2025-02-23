Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amanda Holden turns heads in ultra-sassy bikini during Barbados getaway
amanda holden in blue suit at photocall © Getty Images

The Britain's Got Talent judge holidayed with her lookalike daughters

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
30 minutes ago
TV star Amanda Holden swapped leafy Surrey for sunny Barbados last week where she enjoyed a memorable trip with loved ones.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the Britain's Got Talent judge shared a glimpse inside her trip, including snippets with her two lookalike daughters, as well as outfit pictures shining a light on her enviable holiday wardrobe.

woman in leopard print bikini posing in car© Instagram
Amanda rocked a sassy leopard print bikini

Amongst the sunkissed photos, Amanda, 54, uploaded a string of stunning bikini photos in which she could be seen rocking an array of figure-flattering swimwear sets from celeb-approved brand, Isabelle Meira.

woman wearing brown halter neck bikini © Instagram
The TV star looked so chic in her stylish swimwear and straw cowboy hat

Embracing the warm sunshine, the mother-of-two playfully posed atop a 4x4 car in a bold leopard print bikini which she paired with a straw cowboy hat. She was also pictured on a sunlit balcony modelling a halter neck bikini in a chocolate brown hue. Take a look at her summer wardrobe in the video below... 

Amanda ramped up the coastal glamour with a pair of retro tinted shades and a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet - a brand beloved by many including members of the royal family.

In her caption, Amanda simply wrote: "Bikinis from a lovely brand called @isabellemeiraswim."

The star's fans and friends inundated the comments section with sweet compliments. Blown away by Amanda's flawless physique, one follower wrote: "You look absolutely fabulous," while a second agreed: "Wow what beautiful photos," and a third commented: "Simply stunning Amanda, you look gorgeous. How do you do it?"

Amanda Holden wearing a gold dress standing in front of the pool in her garden at home© Instagram
Amanda's wardrobe is teeming with statement pieces

On her Instagram Stories, the Heart Breakfast presenter also uploaded a precious picture with her two daughters Lexi and Hollie whom she shares with her record producer husband, Chris Hughes.

mother posing on beach with two daughters© Instagram
The radio presenter shared a heartwarming photo with her lookalike daughters Lexi and Hollie

The photo shows the trio posing from tallest to shortest on a golden stretch of sand with the sun setting behind them. Budding model Lexi, 19, beamed in a flowing green patterned dress while her sister Hollie, 13, rocked a white bandeau top and a satin lilac skirt.

Amanda, meanwhile, donned a chic paisley shirt dress complete with a scalloped hemline. 

Amanda's family life

Amanda and Chris met in 2003 and later walked down the aisle in 2008. Of their marriage, the presenter previously told HELLO! in 2019: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives.

Chris Hughes holding Amanda Holden from behind© Getty Images
Chris and Amanda began dating in 2004

"He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."

The couple are raising their family in a palatial Surrey home complete with an outdoor swimming pool, multiple bedrooms and a home gym.

