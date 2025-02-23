Amanda Holden turns heads in ultra-sassy bikini during Barbados getaway

TV star Amanda Holden swapped leafy Surrey for sunny Barbados last week where she enjoyed a memorable trip with loved ones.
Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the Britain's Got Talent judge shared a glimpse inside her trip, including snippets with her two lookalike daughters, as well as outfit pictures shining a light on her enviable holiday wardrobe.
Amongst the sunkissed photos, Amanda, 54, uploaded a string of stunning bikini photos in which she could be seen rocking an array of figure-flattering swimwear sets from celeb-approved brand, Isabelle Meira.
Embracing the warm sunshine, the mother-of-two playfully posed atop a 4x4 car in a bold leopard print bikini which she paired with a straw cowboy hat. She was also pictured on a sunlit balcony modelling a halter neck bikini in a chocolate brown hue. Take a look at her summer wardrobe in the video below...
Amanda ramped up the coastal glamour with a pair of retro tinted shades and a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet - a brand beloved by many including members of the royal family.
In her caption, Amanda simply wrote: "Bikinis from a lovely brand called @isabellemeiraswim."
The star's fans and friends inundated the comments section with sweet compliments. Blown away by Amanda's flawless physique, one follower wrote: "You look absolutely fabulous," while a second agreed: "Wow what beautiful photos," and a third commented: "Simply stunning Amanda, you look gorgeous. How do you do it?"
On her Instagram Stories, the Heart Breakfast presenter also uploaded a precious picture with her two daughters Lexi and Hollie whom she shares with her record producer husband, Chris Hughes.
The photo shows the trio posing from tallest to shortest on a golden stretch of sand with the sun setting behind them. Budding model Lexi, 19, beamed in a flowing green patterned dress while her sister Hollie, 13, rocked a white bandeau top and a satin lilac skirt.
Amanda, meanwhile, donned a chic paisley shirt dress complete with a scalloped hemline.
Amanda's family life
Amanda and Chris met in 2003 and later walked down the aisle in 2008. Of their marriage, the presenter previously told HELLO! in 2019: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives.
"He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."
The couple are raising their family in a palatial Surrey home complete with an outdoor swimming pool, multiple bedrooms and a home gym.