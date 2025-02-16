Sunkissed Amanda Holden looks flawless rocking string bikini as she marks 54th birthday

TV star Amanda Holden sparked a major fan reaction on Sunday when she shared a striking bikini photo in honour of her 54th birthday.

In a post shared to Instagram, the Britain's Got Talent judge uploaded a glamorous picture of herself soaking up the sun's rays while running her hands through her hair. Embracing the luminous sunlight, Amanda could be seen rocking a stylish black string bikini complete with gold hardware.

© Instagram Amanda's wardrobe is teeming with bright bikinis

She wore her honeyed blonde locks down loose and spruced up her holiday look with a pair of tinted square sunglasses, a cluster of bracelets and a slick of glossy lipstick.

In her caption, she simply penned "54" followed by a red heart emoji.

© Getty Images The TV star turned 54 on 16 February

Amanda's fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with celebratory well wishes. Fellow TV star Davina McCall penned: "This is how you celebrate a birthday you absolute rock star. Congratulations on being so totally boss," while a second follower noted: "YES my girl," and a third chimed in: "54 never looked better. Happy Birthday gorgeous."

The mother-of-two is unapologetic when it comes to her sartorial choices and public image. The refreshingly candid star previously told Women's Health magazine: "I hate it when there's an age put on fashion – the idea that you can't get your knees or your arms out if you're a certain age," Amanda told the publication.

"I don't think like that. I dress for myself and other women, and I really try to encourage self-confidence. You can often change how you feel by feeling good in what you're wearing – it's like armour, isn't it?"

© Instagram The star lives in Surrey with her husband Chris and their two daughters

She went on to say: "I wish I could say that I dress for comfort, but I definitely don't. I try and show off what I think are my best bits while I still can, so I'll often have a bit of leg or a bit of hip out."

© Getty Images The BGT judge has said she doesn't dress "for comfort"

Amanda's family life

When she's not busy presenting on the TV and radio, Amanda unwinds with her record producer husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13. The family-of-four live in a sprawling home in Surrey which they've recently upgraded with stunning interiors.

© Instagram Amanda with her daughters Lexi and Hollie

The property boasts opulent interiors throughout, with numerous art deco touches, vivid colours and luxurious textures. Other hotel-worthy details include a swanky bar area, an outdoor swimming pool and an at-home gym.

© Instagram Amanda Holden's dining room is so opulent

Chris and Amanda tied the knot in 2008 after Chris popped the question in 2004. Sharing a glimpse inside their relationship, Amanda previously told HELLO!: "He [Chris] is a proper bloke who looks after me. I'm a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship."