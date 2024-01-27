Amanda Holden stuns in red hot look with surprising accessory

Amanda Holden has established quite the reputation as one of the most glamorous radio hosts around. She always arrives at the Heart Radio studio looking so stylish and yet her latest look came with an accessory that no one saw coming.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 52, strutted her stuff as she left the radio studio on Friday in a gorgeous red knitted bodycon dress in a ribbed material with a subtle sweetheart neckline and a cutout detail.

© Getty Amanda ditched her heels for slippers

Amanda paired the shin-grazing number with a coordinating longline coat in a ruby red shade with black buttons. Though fans are used to seeing the radio star in killer heels or glamorous knee-high boots, Amanda was seen on this occasion donning a pair of white slippers with the Heart Radio logo printed on and held her glamorous red stilettos in her hand.

The star of Amanda and Alan's Italian Job carried a black micro bag in her hand. She accessorised the dressed-down glam look with gold layered necklaces, a pair of oversized sunglasses, and a straight hairstyle that emphasised her layers.

© Getty Amanda held her heels

The TV judge stepped out just days prior for the photocall for Britain's Got Talent at the London Palladium alongside her fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, and Bruno Tonioli, as well as the two iconic presenters, Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly.

Amanda looked so stylish in a chic boxy cropped blazer in white which had a plunging neckline that revealed a black bralet. She teamed the garment with a pair of black trousers that was fitted to the knee where it fell away into a leather section with a buckled strap around her leg and peep-toe black platformed heels.

© Getty The Britain's Got Talent auditions kicked off at the London Palladium this week

She popped gold rings on her manicured fingers and layered gold necklaces to elevate the look. Her makeup was fabulous with a bronzed base, a matte cool-toned mauve lip, and a plum-toned eyeshadow with rhinestones on the inner corner for a youthful touch.

© Getty Amanda Holden stepped out for the Britain's Got Talent 2024 photocall

Her fellow judge Alesha Dixon, 45, looked so effortlessly cool in a lime green oversized utility jacket and coordinating cargos covered in pockets. The former Mis-Teeq bandmember teamed the lime co-ord with a dark-wash denim cut-out crop top and a pair of mustard yellow trainers. Oversized silver earrings completed the look.

© Getty Alesha epitomised cool

Amanda is a fan of a block colour moment. Take a look at our favourites…

Got us green with envy © Getty She stepped up the game in an emerald green moment earlier this week in a high-necked midi dress with ruching from the waist down and a longline coat in the same hue. She paired the outfit with a bag in the same shade and a pair of pointed-toe heels with a strap across the top of the foot and a snakeskin panel on the toe.



Pretty in pink © Getty Amanda channeled Barbie when she left the studio in a hot pink bodycon dress which she paired with a longline coat in a lighter hue and nude accessories to amplify the pops of pink.



Sunny disposition © Getty Once again Amanda showed off her ability to rock a knitted midi dress and coordinating longline coat which has become her work uniform. On this occasion, the singer chose the brightest pieces in her wardrobe for a canary yellow moment with gold heels and a gold chain belt.

Angelic white © Getty The former This Morning presenter opted for an ice queen aesthetic when she was spotted walking the streets of London in a high-neck ribbed midi dress in white with a matching longline coat and a pair of sock boots in the same icy hue.



