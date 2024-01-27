Amanda Holden stuns in red hot look with surprising accessory

Amanda Holden has established quite the reputation as one of the most glamorous radio hosts around. She always arrives at the Heart Radio studio looking so stylish and yet her latest look came with an accessory that no one saw coming.
The Britain's Got Talent judge, 52, strutted her stuff as she left the radio studio on Friday in a gorgeous red knitted bodycon dress in a ribbed material with a subtle sweetheart neckline and a cutout detail.
Amanda paired the shin-grazing number with a coordinating longline coat in a ruby red shade with black buttons. Though fans are used to seeing the radio star in killer heels or glamorous knee-high boots, Amanda was seen on this occasion donning a pair of white slippers with the Heart Radio logo printed on and held her glamorous red stilettos in her hand.
The star of Amanda and Alan's Italian Job carried a black micro bag in her hand. She accessorised the dressed-down glam look with gold layered necklaces, a pair of oversized sunglasses, and a straight hairstyle that emphasised her layers.
The TV judge stepped out just days prior for the photocall for Britain's Got Talent at the London Palladium alongside her fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, and Bruno Tonioli, as well as the two iconic presenters, Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly.
Amanda looked so stylish in a chic boxy cropped blazer in white which had a plunging neckline that revealed a black bralet. She teamed the garment with a pair of black trousers that was fitted to the knee where it fell away into a leather section with a buckled strap around her leg and peep-toe black platformed heels.
She popped gold rings on her manicured fingers and layered gold necklaces to elevate the look. Her makeup was fabulous with a bronzed base, a matte cool-toned mauve lip, and a plum-toned eyeshadow with rhinestones on the inner corner for a youthful touch.
Her fellow judge Alesha Dixon, 45, looked so effortlessly cool in a lime green oversized utility jacket and coordinating cargos covered in pockets. The former Mis-Teeq bandmember teamed the lime co-ord with a dark-wash denim cut-out crop top and a pair of mustard yellow trainers. Oversized silver earrings completed the look.
Amanda is a fan of a block colour moment. Take a look at our favourites…
