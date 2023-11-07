Amanda Holden wows in slinky tan dress and leather knee-high boots

Amanda Holden is on our style radar whenever she leaves London's Global Studios after recording her Heart Breakfast radio show and her latest outfit has earned our approval.

The radio host, 52, stepped out in Leicester Square in an all-beige outfit that wasn't at all boring. Amanda wore a tan slim-fit ribbed dress with a V-neck which met a line of gold embellished buttons and a split skirt. She brought out the gold tones of the buttons with a chain belt in the same metallic shade.

© Getty Amanda Holden rocked the beige ensemble

The monochrome aesthetic was also present in Amanda's outerwear and accessories. The Britain's Got Talent judge opted for knee-high tan leather boots with a block heel and a matching leather bag which she held by a short strap in a slightly lighter hue.

© Getty Amanda's coat added warmth and style

Adding a touch of autumn warmth was a long-line tan coat with tortoiseshell buttons to match the tortoiseshell sunglasses she so often wears when out for a day of radio recording. The look was completed with a poppy attached to her lapel to mark Remembrance Day this weekend and a Van Cleef & Arpels gold motif necklace.

© Getty Amanda wore her tortoiseshell sunglasses

The mother-of-two took to Instagram today to also show off a new look we're loving. Amanda was seen in a white fitted skirt, white blouse, and white buttoned vest ensemble courtesy of Karen Millen. The white blouse featured a pretty necktie in a chiffon fabric and Amanda's white stilettos completed the monochrome look perfectly.

© Getty Amanda rocked all white earlier today

Amanda is no stranger to an all-white look. The Amanda and Alan's Italian Job star was a total snow queen in the best way possible when she recently stepped out in a white satin skirt and matching white zip-up cropped jumper that she paired with white knee-high boots.

© Getty Amanda looked like a snow queen in all white

Knee-high boots are clearly a staple in Amanda's autumn/winter wardrobe. She was recently spotted leaving the radio studio wearing a knitted mini skirt co-ord with the same tan boots that she wore just yesterday.

© Getty Amanda Holden looked stunning in the knit two-piece

Ever the glamourpuss, the BGT judge opted for a supermodel look as she showcased her figure in a waist-cinching outfit just last week. Amanda paired a Michael Kors bodycon midi skirt in black with a Zara polo neck jumper in a slim fit.

Speaking to her two million Instagram followers, the TV judge said: "This polo neck is from Zara and matches perfectly, and then I want to talk to you about my gorgeous leather jacket. This is the Navigator, beautifully heavy, but very very soft leather."

© Instagram Amanda even had a leather jacket to go with the look

Her iconic leather jacket featured various utility pockets and added a T-Bird edge to her otherwise feminine look featuring white stilettos and a bouncy blowdry.

This classic all-black look was a stark contrast to the bold orange look she debuted recently. The I Can See Your Voice panellist showed that orange really is the new black in her daring orange three-piece suit with matching orange envelope clutch and an unusual choice – a tangerine beret.

© Getty Amanda wowed in orange earlier today

When not knocking our ever-stylish socks off, Amanda has caught our attention for the snippets of family life she shares on Instagram. The doting mother posted a picture over Halloween weekend with her youngest daughter Hollie, 11, dressed as a spooky take on Regina George and her mum June from the cult movie Mean Girls.

Amanda has an older daughter, Lexi, 17, whom she also shares with husband of 15 years, Chris Hughes.