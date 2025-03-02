Lauren Sánchez and Kim Kardashian twin in chic black as they dine with Jeff Bezos at star-studded Oscars party

Lauren Sanchez and Kim Kardashian proved once again why they are the ultimate power duo as they stepped out for an elegant evening at Chanel’s 16th Annual Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner, held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel.

The two glamorous women, joined by Lauren’s fiancé Jeff Bezos, made a stylish statement in coordinated black ensembles.

Seated side by side at the exclusive event, Lauren and Kim radiated confidence as they posed for photos alongside Jeff, who looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

The trio was among a star-studded guest list, enjoying an intimate evening celebrating the film industry’s biggest night ahead of the Academy Awards.

Kim, 43, turned heads in a striking black corset dress that hugged her famous curves to perfection.

© Variety via Getty Images Lauren stuns in black frock

The stunning number featured delicate spaghetti straps and a structured bodice, accentuating her hourglass figure. But it was the elegant satin bows that stole the show—adorning her shoulder and cascading down her long, sleek ponytail, adding a romantic touch to the ensemble.

The SKIMS founder kept her makeup dewy and radiant, opting for a soft nude lip and a subtle smokey eye, perfectly complemented by diamond stud earrings. Her glossy nails, painted in a chic pale shade, completed the effortlessly glamorous look.

© WireImage Kim twins with Lauren

Meanwhile, Lauren, 54, exuded classic elegance in a velvet black corset top paired with a flowing black maxi skirt, showcasing her enviable figure.

The former news anchor accessorized with a dazzling diamond necklace and matching earrings, adding a hint of sparkle to her all-black look.

Her voluminous waves framed her face beautifully, emphasizing her signature bronzed complexion. With a delicate black clutch in hand and pointed-toe heels, Lauren embodied timeless Hollywood sophistication.

© WireImage for Vanity Fair Lauren and Kim are often attending events together

Kim and Lauren have been cultivating a close friendship in recent years, often spotted attending high-profile events together and even vacationing in luxurious destinations.

Their bond is built on mutual admiration and support, with Kim previously sharing that they frequently exchange messages hyping each other up.

“Lauren and I are always sending DMs building each other up,” Kim once revealed to Vogue. “Every time there’s a look that we like, she’ll say, ‘WOW,’ or, ‘OMG, you look amazing.’”

© WireImage for Parkwood The Kardashians with Jeff and Lauren

Lauren, in turn, has been equally vocal in her appreciation for Kim. Last October, she celebrated the reality star’s 44th birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute, posting a sweet snapshot of the two of them together with the caption, “Happy birthday to the woman who lights up every room she walks into. Love you, Kim Kardashian.”

The duo’s friendship extends beyond glamorous events, as Kim has been a vocal supporter of Lauren’s latest ventures.

Just last year, she attended the launch of Lauren’s children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, which was inspired by her own experiences with dyslexia and her passion for aviation.

The launch event was a star-studded affair, with Kim’s family—including mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian—showing up to celebrate Lauren’s milestone achievement.